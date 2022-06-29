Bradesco prepares R$ 200 thousand raffles: see who can participate

Bradesco prepares raffles and prizes of R$ 200 thousand. Learn more about the product, how the consortium works and who can participate

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

After a tense period, Bitcoin finally starts to rise

Did you know that you can earn up to R$ 200 thousand with Bradesco? This is possible by participating in the Consortium Award promotion. Thus, those who hire the bank’s service compete for R$ 200 thousand in cash, both for individuals and for companies. Best of all, you don’t even need a bank account. For each contracted quota, you receive a lucky number. Want to know more? So, check it out below.

Bradesco prepares raffles worth R$ 200 thousand

Thus, according to Bradesco, the draw will be held on September 17, by the Federal Lottery. Lucky numbers will be sent by SMS from the 11th of August. However, in addition to hiring the consortium to participate, it is essential that participants keep the data updated on the Consortium Channel.

Therefore, anyone interested should access Bradesco’s website and check the Consortium Award application form. Before closing the deal, you can also simulate the values ​​to decide whether to hire. Remembering that the consortia are for cars, real estate, trucks and tractors or motorcycle.

Finally, hiring is done online or at any Bradesco branch, between June 20 and August 10. Participation in the promotion is automatic, so you don’t need to make any additional registration. Just hire the service within this time period. The bank will notify the winner within 10 days after the draw, according to the regulation. Follow through the Bradesco website!

Gas voucher: almost half of the beneficiaries live in the Northeast

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the Youtube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Reproduction / Bradesco Awarded Consortium Website