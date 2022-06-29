Brazilian champion for Flamengo expresses desire to play elsewhere; Braz is communicated backstage

In a first leg valid for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, Flamengo faces Tolima this Wednesday (29), at 21:30, at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium.

Out of Flamengo’s plans for the season, the defender Leo Pereira seems to have already chosen the destination. However, the player turned down an offer to play in the International on loan until the end of the season. According to information by portal ‘Torcedores.com’the negative for the Colorada team may be an indication that it is transferring to the Bragain Portugal.

The Portuguese team aims to hire the defender through a loan until June 2023. Braga and Leo Pereira are in advanced negotiations and are trying to align values ​​to finalize the negotiations. But the official agreement can only happen after the approval of the Dearestwhich try to include a mandatory purchase clause.

the board red-black does not speak openly that he has no interest in having the defender, but is awaiting an official proposal from the Braga to release the player. Leo Pereira is the fifth option of the technician Dorival Junior for the position and his refusal in front of the Internacional irritated the top of the Club’s department. Since his departure was taken for granted behind the scenes.

However, the Braga denies having contacted the executives of the Flamengo to hire the athlete. Even so, the team still does not rule out the negotiation where it points out that the defender is ‘being evaluated’ by the technical committee. Dorival Junior is in favor of the possible transfer of the athlete to the Portuguese Club.

Despite respecting the defender’s career, the coach understands that Leo Pereira needs to oxygenate its trajectory due to the criticism it often receives from the Rubro-Negra fans. The next appointment of Flamengo it is in front of tolima this Wednesday (29), at 9:30 pm, at the Manuel Murillo Toroin a match valid for the Liberators.