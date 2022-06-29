





Bus drivers and conductors decide to strike again in SP Photo: Publicity/SindMotoristas

Drivers and conductors of buses in the city of São Paulo will start a new strike starting at midnight this Wednesday, 29, according to the union of the category.

According to the Union of Drivers and Workers in Urban Road Transport of SP, the unanimous decision was taken during an assembly that was attended by more than 6,000 workers, who crowded Rua Pirapitingui, where the union’s headquarters are located, in Freedom.

“Although they have guaranteed a salary adjustment of 12.47% on salaries and meal tickets, the employers’ sector decided to ignore all other items on the category’s claims agenda, such as paid lunch time, PLR, adequacy of nomenclatures and careers in the maintenance sector, among others. After all the deadlines granted to the employer sector and no response on their demands, the conductors of São Paulo approved the resumption of the strike”, published the union in a note.

The acting president of SindMotoristas, Valmir Santana da Paz (Sorriso), says that two months have passed since the negotiations and the “bosses have shown themselves to be intransigent, asking for deadlines, patience and putting off decisions.

According to the union, the strike should last 24 hours, if the employer sector does not manifest itself. The category also approved a new meeting for this coming Wednesday, at 4 pm, at the agency’s headquarters, to deliberate on the fight plan and actions.

Second transport stop

In early June, a bus strike had already taken place in the city of São Paulo. The stoppage of municipal lines was ended at 15:20 on the 14th, after agreement between the parties. According to SPTrans, the stoppage, which lasted less than 24 hours, affected at least 713 lines and 6,500 buses, which would transport 1.5 million passengers at the peak of that morning.