‘Busão’ da Saúde will park at Praça dos Girassóis this Thursday (30) to apply vaccines | Tocantins

To follow up on the immunization plan of Palmas, the Busão do Mais Saúde will be parked this Thursday (30) at Praça dos Girassóis, in front of the Health Department of Tocantins (SES). Vaccinations against influenza, MMR and Covid-19 will be offered. The mobile unit will serve the population from 8:30 am, in order of arrival.

To take the immunizers it is necessary to present the vaccination card, card of the Unified Health System (SUS) and personal documents (RG and CPF). In Palmas, the flu vaccine is now available for the population over six months of age. The expansion of the age group was carried out after guidelines from the Ministry of Health.

The fourth booster dose of Covid is only applied to people over 40. The other doses must follow the rules of the immunization schedule. The triple viral vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella, is intended for public and private health workers and children aged between six months and under five years.

For the Secretary of Health of Tocantins, Afonso Piva de Santana, vaccination is the main way to control Covid-19 in the state. “We are attentive to the disease data in the state, the more people are immunized, the lower the risks for the population, the same goes for other immunizers”, he said.

According to SES, 1,145,829 vaccines against Covid have already been applied in Tocantins as the first dose, 953,817 as the second, 393,992 as booster doses and 53,061 as single doses.

Regarding vaccination against Influenza, the state applied 208,751 doses, which corresponds to a vaccination coverage of 47.1%. For Measles, 52,181 doses were applied, representing 41.03% of immunized children.