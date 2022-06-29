Caixa: Tebet says that the case of harassment is inadmissible – 06/29/2022 – Mercado

The pre-candidates for the presidency Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) made strong criticisms this Wednesday (29) of the president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, accused of sexual harassment by employees of the public bank.

Ciro and Tebet participated, this Wednesday morning, in an event held by the CNI (National Confederation of Industry) in Brasília with candidates for the Presidency of the Republic.

During his participation, the pedestrian was informed about the potential change in command of Caixa. “The public authority that uses its power to sexually embarrass women is a thief, he should be fired and answer for in jail,” he said.​

Tebet, who was giving an interview during Ciro’s presentation, said that, in his government, Guimarães would have “summary dismissal guaranteeing ample defense because I am a lawyer.” She stated that the episode was inadmissible.

The senator said that the Covid CPI, completed last year, showed “the political violence that women suffer”.

“Women normally in the workplace have to suffer in silence because they know they will receive notice and will be fired if they don’t accept this harassment,” he said. “They won’t accept, they can’t accept, and any leader, even more in a Caixa Econômica Federal […], the president of a state-owned company. He must be summarily dismissed.”

She said that the women’s bench will be attentive so that the president of Caixa “may suffer the penalties required by law if the facts are proven.”

Tebet said that the “minimum that is required of respect for a woman in a job market in the private sector is that they respect her in her condition of being”. The pre-candidate also said that she was a victim of sexual harassment in the workplace.

“I’ve suffered political violence since I started, when the first time I couldn’t react, I was very young, I went to cry in the bathroom. And from the third time onwards I responded accordingly.”

This Wednesday, the president of Caixa ignored the complaints and took his wife to a closed event about the Safra Plan.

The allegations of harassment against the president of the bank were revealed this Tuesday (28) by the Metrópoles portal, which reports the existence of an investigation by the Federal Public Ministry.

After the case came to light, Caixa canceled the press conference that was scheduled for this Wednesday about Crop Year 2022/23, with the presence of the president.

A bank employee told Folha that the Caixa president’s harassment took place in front of everyone, inside and outside the institution.

The woman, who asked to have her name withheld for fear of retaliation, says she was shocked after Guimarães pulled her by the neck and said he “was really excited” for her.

“Then, at another time, he already passed his hand around my waist and lowered it, but I left before it got worse,” he said in a statement to Sheet.