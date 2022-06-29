Camilla Camargo sends indirect to cousin who revealed dating Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella: “Shut up is better”

This Tuesday (28), the world of national celebrities was taken by surprise with the revelation that Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella resumed the relationship they had in the 2000s. The singer, daughter of Zezé di Camargo, recently separated from her then-husband, businessman Marcus Buaiz.

The revelation, made to a podcast by Wanessa’s cousin, Nathan Camargo (son of Luciano Camargo, Zezé’s partner in the successful country duo), seems to have not pleased some family members. Earlier in the evening, the singer’s sister, Camilla Camargo, posted something very similar to an indirect on her Instagram account.

In the post, she shared a “fortune cookie” phrase that appears to have been addressed to her cousin who told about her sister’s relationship. “Talking is good. Silence is better. Thinking is necessary. Intuiting is enough”, said the image posted by Zezé di Camargo’s other daughter.

understand the case

Nathan gave an interview for the podcast “A Hora da Venenosa”, presented by Débora Lyra in Goiás, and talked about having invited Wanessa and Dado to his wedding, which was held recentlyand ended up delivering that the rumors that the two had gotten back together were really true.

A few weeks ago, journalist Léo Dias — currently facing public criticism for his role in the controversial case of Klara Castanho — reported that Wanessa and Dado would have met on May 13, just hours after Zezé di Camargo’s daughter signed a divorce from her then-husband, Marcus Buaiz. Also according to the columnist, the alleged couple would have traveled together to Brotas, in the interior of São Paulo, to spend time together without the hassle of the media.