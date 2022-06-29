Capital dawns with a liter of gasoline up to R$0.40 cheaper; understand – Capital

Law reduced federal taxes to zero and has already impacted resellers; ICMS reduction remains unforeseen

A gas station close to the Center has gasoline at R$ 6.54 per liter; PIS/Pasep and Cofins zeroed by complementary law by the end of 2022, may have pulled prices. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

The approval of a law that eliminates federal taxes on gasoline and ethanol by December 31, 2022, made drivers wake up this Tuesday (28) with good news: a reduction in the price charged per liter of gasoline at gas stations. of fuel in the Capital, up to R$ 0.40.

Cargo agent Lucas Marques, 20, remembers that he filled up his motorcycle about a month ago at the Taurus gas station on Avenida Costa e Silva at R$6.98 a liter.

Today, according to him, he noticed that there were lower prices at other gas stations, but when he got to the one he usually supplies, he saw the value: R$ 6.54. “I thought it was strange, I thought it was some promotion.”

Lucas saw the price of gasoline reduce by R$0.30 since yesterday. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

Yesterday, he says, the same establishment charged the amount of R$ 6.84. That is, in one day, there was a reduction of R$ 0.30. “But honestly, I don’t believe this amount will last for long,” he laments.

The report found that, at the Park Avenida gas station, in Três Barras, the price went from R$6.87 to R$6.53 – a reduction of R$0.34.

A reader reports through the channel straight from the streets which saw the post between Rua 13 de Maio and Avenida Fernando Corrêa da Costa drop from R$6.95 to R$6.69 – a reduction of R$0.26.

The biggest difference found this morning was R$0.40, at the Petrorádio gas station on Rua Spipe Calarge, which dropped from R$6.89 to R$6.49.

So far, the reduction is defined until the end of 2022. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

Why reduced? According to the director-president of Sinpetro (Retailer Trade Union of Petroleum Derivatives and Lubricants) of Mato Grosso do Sul, Edson Lazarotto, the reduction in the posts of Campo Grande was due to the approval of Law 194/2022, in force until the end of 2022.

“The reduction that is taking place is due to the fall in federal taxes, approved by the federal government,” assesses Lazarotto. Federal law zeroed federal taxes, such as PIS/Cofins and Cide, on gasoline and ethanol.

ICMS on fuels – In another initiative, on June 23, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned the complementary bill that sets a 17% ceiling for the ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) on electricity, fuels, telecommunications and public transport. . The intention is to further reduce the impact of taxes on fuel prices.

The governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) decided this Monday (27) to bring forward the reduction of the ICMS on gasoline from 25% to 18%, in compliance with the complementary law sanctioned by the president. The state of Goiás, governed by Ronaldo Caiado (União), also adopted the reduction.

Judicialization of the discussion – The federal government filed a lawsuit with the STF (Supreme Federal Court) to suspend dozens of state laws that set ICMS tax rates on fuel. This morning (28), a meeting will be held with the minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Gilmar Mendes, to provide a little more precise information about the scenario. The minister is the rapporteur of the action.

At the same time, the governors of 11 states (including MS) and the Federal District filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court against the legislation that limits the ICMS rate (Imposto sobre Circulação de Mercadorias e Serviços).

Loss – The forecast of Sindifiscal (Sindicato dos Fiscalis Tributários do Estado de Mato Grosso do Sul) is that the reduction of ICMS will cause a drop of R$ 500 million in tax collection, used by the state government for various public services, including public security, education and health.

Across Brazil, governors estimate a revenue loss of approximately R$100 billion.

Posts had a reduction of up to R$ 0.40, from yesterday to today, in the Capital. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

positive impact – “For us, cheaper fuel is good, because we drive a lot and all day”, says app driver Emerson Jesus da Silva, 48 years old. According to him, those who depend on fuel to work are the biggest beneficiaries, but the rise in the price of the product means that several sectors are impacted in the long term. “Everything revolves around the price of fuel. Goods end up going down or up in price, for example.”

10 years ago, as shown by a survey by the Campo Grande News with data extracted from the ANP, the liter of gasoline was sold, on average, at around R$ 2.89, in the South Mato Grosso gas stations, when the minimum wage was R$ 622, according to the federal government.