Captain Wagner wants to create the “Health Lottery” | lima eliomar

Photo: Thais Mesquita/OPOVO

Captain Wagner (Union Brazil)

The bill No. 1561/20, which creates the “Health Lottery”, should go to the plenary in the coming days. The objective is to finance actions to prevent, contain, combat and reduce the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. The article is authored by Captain Wagner, federal deputy and pre-candidate for the Government by União Brasil who, even with a degree and traveling abroad, has been following the process. Wagner shares the authorship with deputy Guilherme Mussi (PP-SP). The board of directors of the Chamber appreciated the matter, which should be among the voting priorities. It arrives as an important reinforcement, at a time when cases of Covid-19 have returned to register in the country. Although it is known that Brazil, in terms of lotteries of all kinds, has become an official casino.

reform time

Given the Cearense Medical Association, the OAB holds today, at 8:30 am, a hearing on the closing of Gonzaguinha de Messejana. “We want to try to understand why close the hospital when there is a lack of beds”, says Ricardo Madeiro, from the Order’s Health Commission.

Manifest

The Legislative Assembly holds a session today, at 3 pm, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the implementation of Agropolos in Serra da Ibiapaba. The initiative is by deputy Carlos Matos (União Brasil). During the act, the manifesto “A Ibiapaba é Nossa” will be launched.

manifest 2

The manifesto is signed by Faec, Fiec, Sinduscon, FCDL, CDL Fortaleza, Acesu, Acad, Acomac, Associação Caatinga, Unichristus, Lead Development Agency, MPCE, OAB and Diocese of Tianguá. For the region, threatened in the territorial dispute Ceará-Piauí.





Photo: Disclosure

Federal deputy AJ Albuquerque, from the PP











King of Corn

Far from the struggles between PT and PDT, the PP works to have a good state bench and renew the federal pass of its president, AJ Albuquerque. AJ’s father, state deputy Zezinho Albuquerque, in this goal, does not miss a June party in the interior.

Reaction

The state of São Paulo yesterday lowered the ICMS rate on fuels to 17%. The finance secretaries, including Fernanda Pacobahyba, were surprised. Today they will have a meeting, in Brasília, with Minister Gilmar Mendes (STF) to address the issue.

I love Camilo

Camilo Santana receives more citizenship titles. Today he has Choro, Pindoretama and Itaitinga. Tomorrow, he earns such an honor in Granja and Camocim. By the way, he could win the support of the PL as a pre-candidate for the Senate. There are links along this path.

25

years is completing the Cardiac Transplant Program at Hospital de Messejana, a commendable initiative led by doctor Juan Mejia.

Down with the torture!

The III Seminar on Preventing and Combating Torture continues today in the Murilo Aguiar Auditorium of the Assembly. The realization, by the State Committee for the Prevention and Combat of Torture, has speakers who work in Parliament, Justice, Executive and civil society.

Ciroland

The presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) is expected to travel to England. There, he fulfilled his agenda at the University of Oxford, when he spoke about Brazil and future perspectives.

voice of Brazil

Radio Universitária FM continues to drift. In other words, without a director after the dismissal of journalist Nonato Lima. The idea is to put four hours of programming from the Brazilian Communication Company (EBC).

rise

Fiec and Sesa, that renewed their partnership and are offering free testing for Covid-19 at Senai units in Fortaleza, Juazeiro do Norte and Maracanaú.

go down

Pharmacies in Fortaleza crowded with a queue to schedule tests for Covid. In this pandemic, profit for some; hunger for others.

horizontals

The Colégio Santo Inácio has a new general director. Father José Robson Sousa took over. /// Hospital São Camilo has just acquired a new and modern MRI machine. /// In partnership with the Regional Board of Directors, Urca created the postgraduate course in Financial Administration. Day 1 has master class in Crato. /// Bolsonaro visits Maceió (AL) today. At the reception, Senator Fernando Collor. /// Just remembering: “Good morning to Camilo Santana, who is trying to resolve the PT/PDT impasse.”







