Cardiology Society takes a stand on Losartan withdrawal

posted on 06/27/2022 20:29



(credit: Playback/Freepik/aleksandarlittlewolf)

The Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC) has positioned itself on the collection of Losartan, determined by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). The determination is a preventive measure, since the presence of the “azido” impurity, which has mutagenic potential, was identified. The SBC recommends, among other things, that patients who make use of banned lots follow Anvisa’s guidelines for the exchange.

Losartan is the most used drug in Brazil for heart failure. According to Anvisa, the person who uses the drug must continue the treatment. And, if the exchange is necessary, you should seek medical advice. The SBC highlighted that, although the measures of purchase, distribution and surveillance of medicines are the responsibility of the Ministry of Health, the entity is willing to collaborate and inform in favor of patient safety.

“The current position of the SBC, always based on scientific evidence and based on the information disclosed so far, is that there are no facts or evidence that recommend the modification of the therapeutic strategy with regard to drugs belonging to this pharmacological class, but emphasizes that the batches mentioned in Anvisa’s statement must be replaced and that changes in the treatment strategy must be made by the assistant physician, always respecting the risk-benefit binomial”, says the SBC.

With the determination of collection, the deadline for withdrawing the products from the market is 120 days. Anvisa has listed all the lots that must be collected. You can check them out at this link.