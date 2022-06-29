Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega detonates BBB, exposes rancidity of losing in audience and shoots: “crap”

Comedian put his mouth on the trombone, said what he thinks about the reality show and condemned Rede Globo series

Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega and his wife, doctor Renata Domingues, together lead the podcast ‘O Pod é Nosso’transmitted through the platform Youtube. And this week, during one of the episodes, the humorist divided opinions upon receiving the journalist Sonia Abram in the program and detonate the programming grid Rede Globo: O Big Brother Brazil is series displayed by the broadcaster.

O presenterspeechless, dropped the verb and said unhappy with losing in audience for realities and for the sitcom ‘The Good Doctor’displayed by Platinum Venus. However, linking nonconformity to the lack of good content, Carlos Alberto de Nobrega made a point of saying that it doesn’t bother him to lose audience for, for example, the series ‘Under pressure’created by the competing channel.

“I don’t care when I lose [em audiência] for the…”started the humoristbeing interrupted by wife. “The Good Doctor?”completed the doctorwhich was directly countered by the presenter. “No! This is crap!”, he fired, convinced of his opinion. And in the sequence, he justified the criticism made by saying that despite giving several job opportunities in his comedy, he always loses the audience to programs considered by him to have low quality content.

“I speak of Under Pressure. It’s an art class! I don’t mind losing. I don’t want to lose to BBB, to A Fazenda. I don’t think it’s fair for me to burn my head off, give jobs to 40-odd people, hold that bar, and here comes four women and five men doing a total dirty and giving 40 rating points “explained the veteran.