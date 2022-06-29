Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega opens up the truth and assumes what his wife did

The famous presenter of The square is ours of SBT, Carlos Alberto de Nobrega has once again become one of the most talked about topics of the moment. Those who follow the veteran know that he always makes a point of sharing everything with his fans and now it was no different. However, he rocked the web by opening up the intimacies involving his wife.

Silvio Santos’ friend has been living the purest love alongside Renata Domingues since 2018, when they officially got married. And in an interview with the Venus Podcast, the presenter and comedian commented on the aging process and how it helps and affects his relationship.

Surprising the public, he started by giving an opening to comment that old age is something natural and that people cannot let themselves get old. “I think the mind cannot get old, I always try to understand her situation, as a woman, and I respect that a lot and she also respects my limits, which are few”, joked Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega.

The owner of A Praça É Nossa also revealed that he cannot consume viagra, a drug that stimulates blood in the male genitals, causing an erection. “I can’t take Viagra, right, but she made some formulas, she gives a treatment that […]”, soon the SBT presenter was interrupted by Renata who tried to complete the information.

“I’m not going to advertise him, I’m going to advertise myself, I’m good, the product is good, right? So the business works because it has a good product here”, declared the wife of Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega.