Carmen Lúcia sees seriousness in the accusation against Bolsonaro and sends it to the PGR

Minister Carmen Lúcia, from the Federal Supreme Court (STF), stated that he views the accusations against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly leaking information about the Federal Police’s Paid Access operation to former minister Milton Ribeiro. The magistrate sent the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) a crime report against the Chief Executive.

Milton Ribeiro is accused of heading an influence peddling scheme. According to the investigations, the former minister met with pastors Arilton Moura and Gilmar Santos at the headquarters of the Ministry of Educationin Brasília, and received guidance from the religious to send funds to city halls.

In exchange for influencing the sending of resources to city halls, the pastors charged bribes, according to the complaints. Ribeiro and the religious were targets of the PF’s Operation Acesso Pago. However, weeks before being searched and apprehended, in a call with his daughter, Milton Ribeiro said he spoke with President Jair Bolsonaro and the Chief Executive would be “under the impression” that they could carry out a search and seizure against him.

“Considering the terms of the report presented and the seriousness of the situation narrated, the Attorney General’s Office must manifest itself. In the sequence, return the immediately concluded records to me”, wrote the magistrate.

See too





The crime news was presented by federal deputy Israel Batista (PSB-DF). He states that “there are elements that would indicate the possibility of leaking the findings in the case, with possible illicit interference by Jair Bolsonaro”. He asked that the case be sent to the prosecutor’s office for “adoption of all necessary measures to elucidate the facts” and eventual accountability for crimes in the administrative and criminal sphere.