Cássio, top 10, was the best of Corinthians against Boca – 06/28/2022

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago News Comments Off on Cássio, top 10, was the best of Corinthians against Boca – 06/28/2022 2 Views

In 2009, I wrote a book called “The 11 greatest goalkeepers in Brazilian football”. Even to facilitate research, I restricted the choice from 1950 onwards.

My chosen ones were: Barbosa, Castilho, Gilmar, Leão, Taffarel, Dida, Marcos, Rogério Ceni, Zetti, Félix and Manga. The editors had the last two replaced by Júlio Cesar and Raul.

If I were to make a new edition today, I would put Cássio. Undoubtedly. Not just for football, but for playing for so long for the same club.

He is Cássio do Corinthians, with almost 600 games, the fifth player who has played the most for the club. An icon.

Against Boca, it would be an exaggeration to say that he saved Corinthians. But even so, he made two great saves, one in each half of the game.

They are defenses that guarantee the result, especially on a day when the striker sends telegram, telex and smoke signal, showing where the penalty will be taken.

It was an equal game, in which Corinthians was harmed by not scoring another penalty, this one in Mantuan.

I liked Willian a lot and saw João Vitor very quarrelsome and nervous.

Bad news was Fagner’s injury, who was again playing well.

The decision was left to Bombonera.

Difficult?

But, it will be difficult for Boca too.

After all, Corinthians has Cassio. Giant.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Contract of BRL 1 million is terminated by director being called a nigga at a meeting – 06/29/2022

One of the largest technology companies in the country, Oracle became the target of a …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved