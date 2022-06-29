Cave woman fossil indicates ancestor of man 1 million years older than previously thought

Reproduction of the skull belonging to Mrs Ples, whose fossilized remains were discovered in a South African cave in 1947

Fossilized remains belonging to some of humanity’s oldest ancestors are much older than previously believed, according to a new study.

The fossils — including one belonging to the cavewoman known as Mrs. Ples — were buried millennia ago in South African caves known to acheologists as the Cradle of Humankind.

Modern testing methods now indicate that the group of early humans lived between 3.4 and 3.7 million years ago.

This new timeline could change the way we understand human evolution. This means that there are more possible ways our ancestors evolved to become the first humans.

