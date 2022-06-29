Ceará has no forecast of reducing ICMS and reaffirms actions in the STF against a ceiling of 17%

The State of Ceará says it has no forecast of when it will reduce the rate of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) to 17% on transport services, fuels and energy.

The ceiling for taxation of these services, considered essential, was defined by law, but is questioned in court.

Amid the legal and political clashes on the subject, Goiás and São Paulo, going against the grain of the other states, announced a reduction in their respective rates on fuel.

In this context, however, Ceará remains faithful to the judicial questioning of the measure that should generate a loss of at least R$ 3 billion to the State by the end of the year.

Statements were made by the state governor, Izolda Cela (PDT), who stresses that Ceará is concentrating efforts to minimize revenue losses.

Ceará goes to STF against ICMS reduction

“We are together with most Brazilian states at this negotiation table, our teams, both from the attorney’s office and the farm participating directly in this, in the sense of preserving public policies as fundamental for the population”, highlights Izolda.

Among the manager’s main considerations is that, in addition to the losses generated by the project, the vetoes made by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in the sanction of the law, generate a risk of discontinuity of priority social programs such as the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and Valuing Education Professionals (Fundeb).

About the subject









“We cannot have discontinuities in health, education, security, in the improvements of the infrastructures necessary to make Ceará grow more and more and even less in social programs”, argues Izolda.

According to the manager, the policy of the Mais Infância program, which currently serves around 150,000 families in socioeconomic vulnerability in the state, as well as the policy of distributing the state’s gas voucher are threatened with the reduction of ICMS, which directly impacts the collection and Ceará’s investment balance.

“These are families that have a greater vulnerability that have younger children and need this support”, concludes the manager.

Questions of ICMS in the Federal Supreme Court (STF)

There are two lawsuits on the subject pending in the STF. One moved by the president and the other by the governors.

The government claims that states violate fundamental precepts by setting ICMS on fuels higher than the minimum rate practiced in the country. Bolsonaro asks that several state norms on the subject be declared unconstitutional by the STF.

About the subject









The governors, on the other hand, ask that Complementary Law 192/2022 be declared unconstitutional as it limits state revenue and the investment capacity of local administrations in areas such as Health and Education.

In addition, a request for conciliation, issued by the States, and accepted by the Federal Supreme Court held on Tuesday, June 28, the first meeting between the parties. The meeting was chaired by minister Gilmar Mendes, who analyzed the meeting as fruitless and asked for more sensitivity from the entities involved in the search for a solution. (State Agency)

*With information from reporter Samuel Pimentel

More news from Economy ceara

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags