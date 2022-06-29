Cemig (CMIG4) and Copel (CPLE6) assess the impact of tax refunds on consumers; B3 (B3SA3) adjust earnings amount and more

The corporate news this Wednesday (29) highlights Cemig (CMIG4) and Copel (CPLE6) who are evaluating the effects of the law that determines the return of taxes to consumers. In addition, Light (LIGT3) provides for a full refund in tariffs of tax credits resulting from the exclusion of ICMS on electricity.

Tim (TIMS3) reported that the deadline to exercise the right to withdraw from the purchase of Cozani ends on July 29.

Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4) reversed a loss and had a profit of R$1.782 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

Check out more highlights:

electrical

Light, Copel and Cemig commented on the publication in the Federal Official Gazette of Law No. 14,385/2022. The law regulates the return of Pasep/Cofins tax amounts on ICMS collected by the providers of the public electric energy distribution service, being sanctioned on the 27th.

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) will be responsible for operationalizing the return of PIS/COFINS credits through the Extraordinary Tariff Review.

Cemig said it is evaluating the accounting and regulatory impacts and any additional measures. Copel stated that it assesses the developments of the aforementioned law, its future regulation and impacts involving accounting, tax, legal and regulatory aspects.

Light pointed out that, while waiting for the regulation and operationalization of the issue by the regulatory agency, it evaluates the appropriate measures to be taken “in order to protect its interests and the economic-financial balance of the distributor, especially to preserve the res judicata and legal certainty.

Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4) recorded net income of R$1.782 billion in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), reversing a loss of R$3.038 billion in the same quarter of 2021.

The company attributes the profit to a positive net financial result of R$1.87 billion and an income tax and social contribution expense of R$363 million.

Routine earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 9.9% in 1Q22, totaling R$1.252 billion. The routine Ebitda margin reached 28.4% in the first three months of the year, an increase of 2.8 pp compared to the margin recorded in 1Q21.

B3 adjusted the amounts attributed per share related to dividends referring to 1Q22 were adjusted from R$0.06957822 to R$0.06987217, and amounts attributed per share related to the payment of interest on equity, referring to 2Q22, were adjusted from BRL 0.06064724 to BRL 0.06090346.

Payment for both will be made on July 8, 2022, based on today’s shareholding position. The shares will be traded in the “ex” earnings condition as of June 29, 2022.

Tim (TIMS3) informed that the deadline to exercise the right to withdraw from the purchase of Cozani ends on July 29. The refund will be BRL 10.37 per share.

compass

The Board of Directors approved, this Tuesday (29), the payment of interest on equity (JCP) in the gross amount of R$ 9.4 million, of which R$ 0.0132919782 per share issued by the company, without distinction of kind and class.

The distribution of JCP will be carried out according to the shareholding position on July 1, 2022 (base date), and as of July 2, 2022, the company’s shares will be traded “ex-earnings”.

Light provides full refund in tariffs of tax credits resulting from the exclusion of ICMS on electric energy.

BR Partners (BRBI11)

Fich upgraded BR Partners’ national scale rating to AA-(bra), with a stable outlook.

Unify (FIQE3)

Unifique announced the end of the second buyback program. Through the Buyback Program, 3 million common shares of the company were acquired, equivalent to 0.83% of its capital stock. The shares will be held in treasury.

3R Petroleum (RRRP3)

Gestora Singulare reduced its stake from 9.8% to 2.27% of the company’s capital.

Gestora Tarpon acquired a 5.19% stake in the company’s share capital.

Atmos informed that it now holds a total of 74,939,520 ENEV3 common shares, corresponding to 4.73% of Eneva’s shares of this type.

