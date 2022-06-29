Centauro’s share could value more than 70% with Nike and sportswear

Since going public, in 2019, the shares of the SBF Group (SBFG3) have increased in value by 55.1%. The group owns the chain of stores Centauro, physiawhich is Nike’s official distributor in Brazil, and NWB (which concentrates the Desimpedidos, Accelerados and Falcão 12 digital channels).

But recent times have not been good for the company. The asset lost almost everything it gained (49%) in the last 12 months. Today, around 3 pm, the share was traded in the red, falling 6.23%, at R$ 18.83. Even so, Goldman Sachs believes in the company’s growth potential and estimates a 79% appreciation of the role for the next 12 months.