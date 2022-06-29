Centauro’s share could value more than 70% with Nike and sportswear

Since going public, in 2019, the shares of the SBF Group (SBFG3) have increased in value by 55.1%. The group owns the chain of stores Centauro, physiawhich is Nike’s official distributor in Brazil, and NWB (which concentrates the Desimpedidos, Accelerados and Falcão 12 digital channels).
But recent times have not been good for the company. The asset lost almost everything it gained (49%) in the last 12 months. Today, around 3 pm, the share was traded in the red, falling 6.23%, at R$ 18.83. Even so, Goldman Sachs believes in the company’s growth potential and estimates a 79% appreciation of the role for the next 12 months.
double billing
With a plan to build five Nike stores by 2022, the company said that 50 more could open in Brazil, especially considering there are currently 20 Nike stores in Argentina.
These stores are more focused on the assortment of women’s products, in a model similar to Nike stores Rise – which presents itself as a mix between the digital and the physical. Another strong point is casual sportswear, which gained a lot of space during the quarantine, when home office workers sought more comfortable clothes.
THE physia also expects to accelerate sales on the digital channel, especially with the launch of the Nike app in Brazil. Today, app sales are 50% of Centauro’s digital revenue. The Nike brand, according to the company, is 1.2 times bigger than its closest competitor in Brazil.
“Management has taken an optimistic tone in its outlook for the next few years, with the expectation that the organic expansion plan could lead to sales growth about twice and net income to four times over the next four years, which is largely aligned with our expectations”, published the American bank, after a meeting with investors organized by the company this week. It was the first “Investor Day” since Centauro’s listing on the Stock Exchange. And what do other companies say about the stock?
BTG also participated in the “Investor Day” and recommends purchase, with a target price of R$34.
“SBF also commented on plans to diversify its product portfolio, increasing exposure to different sports (four sports categories currently represent 80% of sales) and new categories (e.g. casual and women’s apparel)”, published BTG, after the date.