Cerro Porteño x Palmeiras: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | liberators

Palmeiras and Cerro Porteño face each other this Wednesday, at 19:15 (Brasilia time), at the General Pablo Rojas stadium, La Nueva Olla, in Asunción, Paraguay, for the first leg of the Libertadores Round of 16.

O ge tracks all bids in Real Time (click here to follow). The return match will be played on Wednesday of the next week, the 6th, at Allianz Parque.

Verdão advanced to the knockout stage with 100% success and two new records in the competition: the best campaign and the best attack (25 goals) of the group stage. The Paraguayans advanced with the worst campaign among all classified, with eight points.

Cerro Porteño has an idol of Palmeiras on its bench: Arce. The former right-back, champion of the 1999 Libertadores, is the coach who leads the team that will try to end an 18-game unbeaten run by Verdão as a visitor in the South American tournament.

After saving some starters on Sunday, Abel Ferreira has the possibility to start the starting lineup again. Raphael Veiga, who participated in a few minutes of the game against Avaí, can be used again from the beginning. The only absence is Jorge, who tested positive for Covid-19.

Streaming: Conmebol TV.

Cerro Porteño – coach: Chiqui Arce

Cerro Porteño will have two new features available in relation to the team that played in the group stage: Samudio and Carrizo were signed and can be selected against Verdão. Over the weekend, Arce’s team was defeated by Libertad, which confirmed the Paraguayan title.

Who is out: Patiño (suspended).

Palmeiras – coach: Abel Ferreira

With only Jailson in the medical department, Abel Ferreira will again have the possibility of climbing Verdão with maximum strength among the holders. If you choose to return Raphael Veiga from the beginning, the question will be who will lose the spot in the offensive sector: Gustavo Scarpa or Gabriel Veron. In defense, Gustavo Gómez should team up with Murilo, who was preserved on Sunday.

Who is out: Jailson (knee surgery), Jorge (Covid-19), Merentiel and López (not registered)

