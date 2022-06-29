Check: FIFA did not disregard Club World Cup champions; video that went viral is from 2019 | football

An old video in which the FIFA president appears talking about the Club World Cup went viral on social media this Tuesday, June 28, 2022. In the recording, from 2019, Gianni Infantino says:

– The New FIFA Club World Cup will be the competition that every person, every child, anyone who loves football, is waiting for. It is the first real and true Club World Cup, in which the best clubs in the world will compete. And it’s going to be big because, by definition, the best players are on the best teams, and the best teams are going to play in the FIFA Club World Cup.

The recording was mistakenly interpreted as if FIFA was disregarding the winners of previous editions of the tournament. Something by the way, that Gianni Infantino never did – neither in the video in question nor at any other time.

The FIFA president’s speech took place in October 24, 2019after a meeting of the Council of the entity, in which China was chosen to host a new version of the Club World Cup, which would start to be played in 2021.

Because of the pandemic. The debut of the new format would be in June 2021. When the Covid-19 pandemic exploded, in March 2020, there were just a few months left for the continental competitions of national teams (Copa América, Euro). And the solution found was postpone them by a year, precisely to June 2021.

With the continuous postponement of games and competitions because of the pandemic, there was no more space for a new tournament as big, with so many teams. That’s why FIFA chose to keep the World Cup in the old (and current, actually) format, with seven clubs, played in less than two weeks.

Does FIFA disregard previous world champions?

Not. Gianni Infantino used the English expression “real and true World Cup” as a way of praising the future tournament, a management project of his. The manager never stated that he disregarded previous tournaments.

Who, after all, does FIFA consider Club World Champions?

In October 2017, the FIFA made the decision to recognize all the champions of the former Intercontinental Cup as world club champions. The tournament was played between 1960 and 2004 and pitted the winners of the Copa Libertadores and the Champions League. Therefore, it was only played by South American teams in Europeans. FIFA itself organized a Club World Cup in 2000 in Brazil. Then, it started to organize it annually from 2005.