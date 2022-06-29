Check here the full lyrics of “Xodó”, Juliette’s next single

Cacti, run here! Juliette announced on Monday night (27) another single. Titled “Xodó”, the track hits digital platforms next Thursday (30).

Now, exclusively pop-paper reveals the complete lyrics of the artist’s new song. The song is produced by the duo Hitmaker and uses elements that are already characteristic of her sound. About the track, Juliette explained:

“Xodó has a nice rhythm, which mixes pop with a more romantic forró. We did it in a modern, more fun way, so we could bring it to this time when everyone is focused on São João. I loved the result, I was very proud!”

XODÓ

Well I saw you and my eyes flew to you

I want, but I don’t know how to ask

You here in my nest

Just dengo and cuddle

like two birds

Why don’t you come be my baby?

We are much better together

People glued together, curling up

made knot

My love, don’t be alone

My love, don’t be alone

Sabiá already knew what I was going to do

Hummingbird jealous that I kissed you

You here in my nest

Just dengo and cuddle

like two birds

Why don’t you come be my baby?

We are much better together

People glued together, curling up

made knot

My love, don’t be alone

My love, don’t be alone

“Xodó” is the successor to “Solar”, which was released in early June. With the delicate song, Juliette pays homage to her sister Eninha and reflects on time, absence and love. Listen again here!