Check out how much it costs to travel to the most coveted places at the end of the year

Do you want to meet one of the hottest destinations end of year and most sought after by Brazilians? find it out how much does it cost to travel and stay daily in each of the locations.
Prices can be more surprising than you might think, some for the good and others not so much. See how much it costs to travel to the destinations most coveted by Brazilians at the end of the year. There are arrival points located in Brazil and many others abroad. It is worth remembering that the budgets are estimated and departing from São Paulo.
How much does it cost to travel to the most coveted destinations for the end of the year
1 – Buenos Aires, Argentina
Value of the round trip plane: R$ 1,642
Average accommodation: BRL 420
Food: BRL 50
Locomotion and leisure: R$ 43
2 – Arraial do Cabo, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Round-trip plane ticket: BRL 1,648
Average accommodation: R$ 630
Food: BRL 70
Locomotion and leisure: R$ 15
3 – Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, Brazil
Round-trip plane ticket: R$ 1,790
Average accommodation: R$ 680
Food: BRL 90
BRL 20
4 – Salvador, Bahia, Brazil
Round-trip plane ticket: BRL 2,200
Average accommodation: BRL 475
Food: BRL 75
Locomotion and leisure: BRL 20
5 – Maragogi, Alagoas, Brazil
Round-trip plane ticket: BRL 2,502
Average accommodation: BRL 600
Food: BRL 60
BRL 25
6 – Cancun, Mexico
Round-trip plane ticket: BRL 4,689
Average accommodation: BRL 600
Food: BRL 220
Locomotion and leisure: BRL 147
7 – Paris, France
Round-trip plane ticket: BRL 5,516
Average accommodation: BRL 750
Food: BRL 240
Locomotion and leisure: R$ 80
8 – Barcelona, Spain
Round-trip plane ticket: BRL 5,316
Average accommodation: R$ 675
Food: BRL 215
Locomotion and leisure: R$ 70
9 – Disney (Orlando), United States
Round-trip plane ticket: BRL 7,228
Average accommodation: R$ 825
Food: BRL 183
Locomotion and leisure: R$ 412
10 – New York, United States
Round-trip plane ticket: R$ 7,767
Average accommodation: R$ 1150
Food: BRL 235
Locomotion and leisure: R$ 136
*Source: How much does it cost to travel / Tourism City / With Exam information