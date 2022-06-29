Check out how much it costs to travel to the most coveted places at the end of the year

Do you want to meet one of the hottest destinations end of year and most sought after by Brazilians? find it out how much does it cost to travel and stay daily in each of the locations.

Prices can be more surprising than you might think, some for the good and others not so much. See how much it costs to travel to the destinations most coveted by Brazilians at the end of the year. There are arrival points located in Brazil and many others abroad. It is worth remembering that the budgets are estimated and departing from São Paulo.

How much does it cost to travel to the most coveted destinations for the end of the year

1 – Buenos Aires, Argentina

Value of the round trip plane: R$ 1,642

Average accommodation: BRL 420

Food: BRL 50

Locomotion and leisure: R$ 43

2 – Arraial do Cabo, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Round-trip plane ticket: BRL 1,648

Average accommodation: R$ 630

Food: BRL 70

Locomotion and leisure: R$ 15

3 – Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, Brazil

Round-trip plane ticket: R$ 1,790

Average accommodation: R$ 680

Food: BRL 90

BRL 20

4 – Salvador, Bahia, Brazil

Round-trip plane ticket: BRL 2,200

Average accommodation: BRL 475

Food: BRL 75

Locomotion and leisure: BRL 20

5 – Maragogi, Alagoas, Brazil

Round-trip plane ticket: BRL 2,502

Average accommodation: BRL 600

Food: BRL 60

BRL 25

6 – Cancun, Mexico

Round-trip plane ticket: BRL 4,689

Average accommodation: BRL 600

Food: BRL 220

Locomotion and leisure: BRL 147

7 – Paris, France

Round-trip plane ticket: BRL 5,516

Average accommodation: BRL 750

Food: BRL 240

Locomotion and leisure: R$ 80

8 – Barcelona, ​​Spain

Round-trip plane ticket: BRL 5,316

Average accommodation: R$ 675

Food: BRL 215

Locomotion and leisure: R$ 70

9 – Disney (Orlando), United States

Round-trip plane ticket: BRL 7,228

Average accommodation: R$ 825

Food: BRL 183

Locomotion and leisure: R$ 412

10 – New York, United States

Round-trip plane ticket: R$ 7,767

Average accommodation: R$ 1150

Food: BRL 235

Locomotion and leisure: R$ 136

*Source: How much does it cost to travel / Tourism City / With Exam information