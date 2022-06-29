check out the sectors with the biggest discounts in anticipation of Prime Day

THE Amazon Prime already anticipates the offers in the sectors and offers Prime subscribers a little of what is to come Prime Day 2022scheduled for the day 12th and 13th of July.

It is still possible to follow the tab “Deals of the Day“, where the platform separates the promotions by departments and ensures the ease for the consumer to navigate between the featured products.

So check out the Amazon Prime’s main sectorswhich already anticipate their offers and will also be featured on Prime Day 2022.

PRIME DAY 2022: sectors with the biggest discounts in advance

In order to help the consumer, the order of the list on the sectors with the greatest discounts will be in descending order.

1. Fashion

The fashion sector has up to 30% off and highlights brands such as Colcci, Havaianas and Olympikus.



Amazon Prime Catalog of the Fashion Industry. – Amazon Prime.



Check out one of the highlights, this Wednesday (29), in the fashion sector:

In addition, the casual shoes has an exclusive discount for Prime members, which is automatically applied at the time of purchase. Click here for more information.

2. Books

One of Amazon’s outstanding sectors, the imported books already win early offers with up to 25% off.

..

3. Personal Care and Cleaning

In “Personal Care and Cleaning“, brands like Pampers, Baggio and Nivea stand out with products for babies, pets and personal care. The sector has discounts of up to 25%.

4. Amazon Music Unlimited

In anticipation of Prime Day 2022, the streaming Amazon Prime’s music platform, Amazon Music Unlimited, is also gaining attention as it offers 4 months free of the service for new subscribers.



Check out how to get 3 months free of Amazon Music Unlimited. – Amazon Prime.



..

5. Food and Beverages

The advantage in this sector lies in the Up to 20% discount on ready-to-eat drinksthrough the coupon “PRONTO20”, in drinks from the Beats, Isla, Mike’s and Soom brands.

check here the products eligible for the coupon.

PRIME DAY 2022: learn more

THE Prime Day 2022 already has a date defined by Amazon Prime and will highlight the most diverse sectors during 48 hours of the promotional period.

..

So, to stay on top of promotional periods, such as Prime Day 2022O NE10 Portal is constantly updated with news and offers.

In this way, the Telegram channel can be one of the ways to find discounts on books, electronics, games, Amazon devices, promotional coupons and among other information for your day.

Access here the NE10 Portal channel on Telegram.

*When you purchase through links on our website, we may receive affiliate commission.