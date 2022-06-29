Chris Flores is criticized for his position in the Klara Castanho case | Marcelo Bandeira

Reproduction / Instagram Chris Flores

Although the presenter Chris Flores did not “give it a whirl” to columnist Matheus Baldi, appointed as one of those responsible for the leak of actress Klara Castanho’s pregnancy, affirming that it is not necessary to use the internet “to make a spectacle of the tragedy of others” and classifying as “absurd” who “uses this unspeakable case to gain likes and engagement”, some Twitter users didn’t even want to know and went on the defensive.

It all happened when the commander of the evening SBT declared that she would only speak about the matter live, during “Fofocalizando”, and then explained that it was not a “search for an audience”, but rather a way of put the “dots in the i” over misinformation that the attraction would have released the news: “That never happened. Therefore, as the name of the program was involved, the answer will be in it, as it should be done journalistically”.

“I don’t understand! You can’t use social networks to not generate engagement, but can you talk on TV to generate audience?”, asked the first. “Everyone wants to get their share in this sad episode,” amended the second. The third highlighted: “I respect you pacas, but this seems more like a way to attract public to the station. If I didn’t want to explain around here, I wouldn’t need this circus”.

Good afternoon. My position on the violence suffered by Klara Castanho will be given live, today, at 4 pm, on Fofocalizando. I don’t use my social media to make a spectacle of someone else’s tragedy. Using this unspeakable case to gain likes and engagement is another absurdity — Chris Flores (@chrisflores) June 27, 2022