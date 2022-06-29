Chris Pratt Reacts to Hollywood’s ‘Worst Chris’ Title, Explains Why He Thinks He Was So Labeled

You’ve probably witnessed or even participated in a current pop culture debate: who is the “best” and “worst” Chris in Hollywood, in the dispute between Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pine and Chris Pratt. In a new interview with the North American Men’s Health, the interpreter of Peter Quill finally revealed how he feels about the matter and also pointed out why he thinks he was labeled the worst of the four.

When talking about the title of “Worst Chris”, Pratt confessed that he believed that he played, even if unintentionally, an important role in the decision of the public, as he would have “lit the spark” of the debate. In the actor’s eyes, the incident that crowned him the “lesser Chris” happened when he received the Generation Award at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. That’s because, during his speech, the Marvel star spoke about God. “God is real. God loves you. God wants the best for you.” declared Pratt.

The “Jurassic World” star called the line “arrogant” as it didn’t achieve its goal, which was to touch the lives of those watching. “Maybe it was arrogance. For me to go on stage and say the things I said, I’m not sure I’ve touched anyone.” evaluated.

Since the “fateful” speech, debates about the actor and his religious and political beliefs have been circulating on social media, encouraging a movement in favor of Pratt’s withdrawal from the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). However, despite having punctuated his belief in God, the actor reinforced that he is not a religious person and that the criticism he has received in recent years has affected him greatly.

“Religion has been oppressive as hell for a long time. I didn’t know I’d kind of become the face of religion [em Hollywood] when I’m actually not a religious person,” he said. “I think there’s a difference between being religious — adhering to man-made customs, often appropriating the fear reserved for what I believe to be a very real God — and using it to control people, take money from people, abuse people. children, stealing land, to justify hatred. Whatever. The evil that is in the heart of every man has hidden itself behind religion and has come along for the ride.”reflected Chris.

Continue after Advertising

A few years ago, the actor was accused by Elliot Page of attending a church associated with anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric. When asked about the matter, specifically about the North American church Hillsong, Chris stated that he never had contact with the organization. “I never went to Hillsong. I’ve never been to Hillsong. I don’t know anyone from that church.” insisted. He further explained why, at the time, he did not clarify that he did not attend such a church. “Am I going to, like, throw a church under the bus? If it’s like Westboro Baptist Church, it’s different.”declared the star.

Finally, he made a point of clarifying that religiosity does not define him. “Faith is important to me, but no church defines me or my life, and I am not a spokesperson for any church or people group. (…) My values ​​define who I am”, pointed. “We need less hate in this world, not more. I am a man who believes that everyone has the right to love whoever they want, free from the judgment of their fellow men.” guaranteed.

Continue after Advertising

controversies

Among the topics he addressed, Chris also broke his silence on another major controversy that took place in the past year. In November, the actor became the target of criticism on social media after posting a tribute to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram. Alongside a photo of the couple, the actor wrote: “Is it over there [Katherine] gave me an amazing life, a beautiful healthy daughter, she chews so loud I sometimes put my headphones on to muffle it but this is love!”.

At the time, many interpreted the remark about his daughter as a jab at his ex-wife, Anna Faris, with whom he shares their 9-1/2-year-old son Jack. The little one was born two months premature and experienced several health problems after birth.

Continue after Advertising

Sincere, Pratt revealed his reaction to seeing what the public was saying on the subject. “I said something like, ‘Find someone who looks at you the way my wife looks at me.’ And so I gave her some shit and said, ‘But I love you. I am so grateful for my wife – she gave me a beautiful, healthy daughter’”he explained. “And then a bunch of articles came out and said, ‘This is so embarrassing. I can’t believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when her first child was born premature. This is a dirty trick on his ex-wife’”recalled the actor.

The situation would have moved Chris to tears and made the Hollywood star question fame. “I was like, ‘This is f*cking. My son will read this one day. He is 9 years old. And it’s etched in digital stone’. It really bothered me, man. I cried about it. I was like, ‘I hate that these blessings in my life are – for the people close to me – a real burden.” lamented.