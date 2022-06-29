Cicinho praises ex-São Paulo, compares with Abel Ferreira and argues with foreigners: “Much better”

After the goalless draw against Juventude, last Sunday (25), at Morumbi, São Paulo kept the bad moment in the Brazilian Championship recently. Since the victory against América-MG, in the 11th round, the team led by Rogério Ceni has not yet won the competition: it lost to Botafogo and Palmeiras before drawing in the last match, falling to eighth position.

With 19 points in 14 matches, São Paulo was surpassed in the table by Fluminense in the last round, which won and went to the 21st. of Cicinho’s statements. Participating in the “Arena SBT” program, the former player and current commentator praised the former Tricolor do Morumbi coach.

The former São Paulo right-back, champion of Libertadores and the 2005 Club World Cup with the São Paulo team, compared Fernando Diniz to some of the foreign coaches in Serie A, and believes that the Brazilian is superior, for example, to Antonio Mohamed, from Atlético-MG. Even if, for him, the Portuguese Vítor Pereira, from Corinthians, and Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, are ahead, “it is a matter of time” to be overcome.

“Fernando Diniz is better than Mohamed. Vitor Pereira and Abel Ferreira are still above, they have a better career. But Diniz is much better than Mohamed, he is one of the main coaches and will still surprise in Brazil”, said the former player. At São Paulo, Diniz “flirted” with the Brazilian title in 2020, but ended the championship in fourth place, with five points less than the champion, Flamengo, by Rogério Ceni.