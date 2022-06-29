Ciro meets with pre-candidates and will say that research will be carried out to guide decision

Former minister and presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) starts this Tuesday, 28, a series of dialogues to define who will be the official candidate of the ruling bloc to dispute the succession of the Government of Ceará, in October. This afternoon, the presidential candidate meets with the pre-candidates of the PDT, at the party’s headquarters, in Fortaleza. In the dispute are Izolda Cela (governor), Roberto Cláudio (the former mayor of Fortaleza), Mauro Filho (federal deputy) and Evandro Leitão (president of the Legislative Assembly of Ceará).

At the meeting, according to the THE PEOPLE, Ciro must inform the pre-candidates that one of the criteria to be taken into account will be a survey to be contracted by the PDT. In addition, the expressiveness of supporters in Ceará will also be evaluated.

After the meeting with the pre-candidates, Ciro should soon meet with the presidents of important allied parties, such as former deputy governor Domingos Filho, from the PSD, and state deputy Zezinho Albuquerque, from the PP.

Less than a month before the party conventions, a period stipulated by electoral legislation for the parties to define their candidacies and allies, the choice of the ruling bloc for the name to run for the Ceará government had to be accelerated after a series of controversies involving the division among allies who defend the name of Izolda or RC for the state election. Initially, the deadline established by the national executive of the PDT for the officialization of the nomination was set for the 15th of July.

The PT-PDT alliance faces a serious crisis after PT leaders say they do not accept the name of former mayor Roberto Cláudio to run for the Palace of Abolition. The preference is for governor Izolda Cela. There are also complaints that Camilo is being excluded from the selection process, which starts to be confirmed from this Tuesday’s meeting.

Discomfort also increased among pedestrians after the last PDT meeting, held on June 15, in Fortaleza. At the ceremony, the national president of the acronym, Carlos Lupi, praised RC while presiding over the event’s table. In one of the moments, he even sang a song that said “the best mayor in Brazil will become governor”. The action was frowned upon by names in the PT from Ceará, since the party has three other pre-candidates for the position.

The pre-candidate Evandro Leitão (PDT) started the protests and his outburst ended up provoking a series of responses from state deputies, who took the opportunity both to show solidarity with their colleague and to demand a definition of who will be the party’s candidate. In response, Lupi came to respond to the coreligionist in a very critical way.

The PDT race to choose the future candidacy also takes place at a time when three other parties already have their official names: PSOL, União Brasil and UP. One of them and the most competitive, according to polls of voting intentions, is that of the opposition, led by the state president of União Brasil, Capitão Wagner. Since the beginning of the year, the licensed parliamentarian has already stitched some parties into his arc of alliance.

With the party’s convention scheduled for the last day of the deadline, at 7 pm, UB-CE’s strategy is to maintain four allied parties that have already committed to the candidacy: PTB, Avante, Podemos and Pros. In addition, Wagner negotiates with the PL, of President Jair Bolsonaro, his ally in the state, and with three important acronyms of the governing base in Ceará: PSD, PP and MDB.

Also in the running is the pre-candidate of Adelita Monteiro, launched by PSOL. The artisan and communicator is the founder of the acronym in Ceará and has already joined the national leadership of the party and is currently Secretary General of the PSOL in the state. Born in Limoeiro do Norte, she began her political activity at the age of 15 in youth ministry.

For the UP, banker Serley Leal is also a pre-candidate for the government of Ceará. The former student activist is one of the founders of the party in the state and worked in the Movimento de Luta in Bairros Vilas e Favelas. In 2020, he was a candidate for vice mayor of Fortaleza on the ticket with professor Paula Colares, but he did not emerge victorious.

