City hall releases influenza vaccine for the entire population of Manaus

06/27/2022 16:35













Manaus Prefecture released the influenza vaccine (flu) for the entire population, aged six months or more, starting this Monday, 27/6, following the recommendation of the Ministry of Health. The immunization campaign against the disease, run by the Municipal Health Department (Semsa), began on April 4 and reached, until last Saturday, 25, a total of 17 priority groups.

According to the owner of Semsa, Djalma Coelho, users can now look for one of the 171 vaccine rooms at Semsa, from 8 am to 5 pm in normal hours units, and until 8 pm in extended hours units. “This vaccine will be available as long as there are doses and then it will only be offered again in the next campaign, next year”, he pointed out.

The addresses and opening hours of the units with vaccine rooms are available on the secretariat’s website (semsa.manaus.am.gov.br) or directly through the link bit.ly/salasdevacinamanaus.

The expansion of vaccination was aligned in a meeting with managers of the secretariat, with the Health Districts (Disa), at the end of the morning of this Monday. The head of Semsa’s Immunization Division, Isabel Hernandes, said that the general public must present an identity document with photo, CPF or card from the Unified Health System (SUS) and vaccination card to receive the vaccine.

“People who are interested in getting immunized against the flu should seek a health unit as soon as possible. Today, at Semsa, we have more than 150,000 vaccines against influenza in stock,” said Isabel.

The influenza vaccine (trivalent) protects against three strains of the virus, the H1N1, H2N3 and B/Victoria strain.

Vaccination coverage

Semsa estimates that 455,098 people are part of the seven priority groups monitored by the Ministry of Health, which are elderly people aged 60 years or older, children aged six months to less than 5 years, health workers, teachers, pregnant women, postpartum women and indigenous villagers. The vaccination coverage achieved, until Saturday, was 76.13%.

The Undersecretary of Health Management, Aldeniza de Souza Araújo, highlighted that health workers and teachers had 100% coverage. The indigenous people in villages reached 87.91% coverage, but this group is vaccinated according to a strategy developed by the Special Indigenous Health Districts (DSEI).

Also according to Aldeniza, the elderly reached 75.87% vaccination coverage; children, 65.26%; pregnant women reached 63.92%; and postpartum women, 81.06%. The undersecretary considered the amount still low, and called the population to attend the health units.

“Influenza, popularly known as the flu, is a disease that can get worse and lead to death, but it is immunopreventable, that is, the vaccine is the best strategy to avoid this worsening. We are playing our role with commitment and responsibility, in making the immunizing agent available to the population, and we need the population to reciprocate and participate,” he said.

Measles

The measles vaccination campaign ended last Friday, 6/24, as determined by the Ministry of Health. The triple viral vaccine, which also protects against rubella and mumps, also began to be offered on April 4, along with the influenza vaccine.

The triple viral was targeted at children aged six months to under 5 years and health workers. Semsa estimates that 216,407 people are part of these groups in Manaus, including 159,789 children and 56,618 health workers.

The vaccination coverage achieved was 60.98%. In a separate assessment, the secretariat noted that coverage among health workers was 95.87%, and among children, 48.62%.

“The measles vaccine is recommended in the national calendar, and children can receive it from six months of age, as an extra dose to prevent the disease. The vaccination schedule starts at 12 months of age, and the second dose should be taken at 15 months,” he said.

Isabel also pointed out that other children, as well as adolescents and adults, can attend health units with a vaccination card to assess whether there is a need to receive the MMR or not.

Text – Victor Cruz / Semsa

Photos – Antonio Pereira / Semcom Archive

Available at – https://flic.kr/p/2nkxcyJ











