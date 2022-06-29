Close to Corinthians, Yuri Alberto watches the decisive duel for Libertadores at Neo Qumica Arena

This Tuesday, Corinthians faces Boca Juniors, at Neo Química Arena, for the first leg of the Libertadores round of 16. Even before the game started, an illustrious fan at the Corinthians stadium caught the attention of Fiel: Yuri Alberto, who negotiates with the white-and-white club, was present in the stands to follow the decision.

The athlete has not yet been announced by Corinthians. Currently, Yuri Alberto is an athlete for Zenit, a Russian team. According to information published by Meu Timão, the striker is close to agreeing with Timão on loan. On the other hand, Gustavo Mantuan and Ivan must be loaned to the European club.

Yuri Alberto watched the game in the boxes at Neo Química Arena. Before the game started, the athlete was well harassed by Corinthians fans who found him at the Timão stadium. The 21-year-old striker was revealed by Santos, but gained prominence in Internacional’s runner-up campaign in the 2020 Brasileirão, when he scored 10 goals in the competition.

So far, there is still no confirmation from the football board of Corinthians about the progress of the negotiations. Gustavo Mantuan, one of those involved in the negotiation, acted as a starter in this Tuesday’s decision. Ivan started the game on the bench.

