Clubs Honor International LGBTQIA+ Pride Day | football

On June 28, dozens of clubs demonstrated with tributes on social media in celebration of International LGBTQIA+ Pride Day. The date refers to the Stonewall Uprising, which took place in 1969 in the United States.

In the Brazilian Serie A, clubs like Flamengo, Botafogo and Fluminense demonstrated during the morning of Tuesday. São Paulo, Palmeiras and Corinthians also followed the same line.

Vasco’s historic landmark

Last year, Cruz-Maltino launched a manifesto against homophobia and transphobia in Brazilian sport. Shortly after, however, then captain Leandro Castan posted a biblical passage on social media and received criticism from the crowd. He was going against German Cano, who raised the rainbow flag in celebration of a goal.

A year later, Vasco became even more incisive. In addition to the Code of Ethical Conduct, the club launched an advertising campaign – changing the sponsor symbol – and also took to the field with fireworks in the colors of the LGBTQIA+ flag, in the last round of Serie B.

On the occasion, employees also had personalized flags around the lawn, and the fans themselves prepared banners in defense of diversity. The midfielder Yuri Lara, on the field in the match, highlighted the club’s role in the fight.

– Vasco has always been a club that fought against prejudice, that fought for all causes, whether against homophobia and racism. We have to applaud this action and fight for the cause.

Vasco fans manifest themselves as the teams enter the field in the match against Operário

