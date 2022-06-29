CONMEBOL releases VAR audios in controversial moves by Adson and Bruno Mndez in the Corinthians game

The goalless draw between Corinthians and Boca Juniors, for the Libertadores round of 16, was accompanied by controversies in the arbitration. Conmebol, therefore, released the audio of two dubious bids: a possible penalty for Timão and another for the Argentine team. – see below.

Both bids took place in the second half, with a difference of three minutes. The first had Adson as the protagonist. At 12 minutes, the boy enters the area and, when disputing the ball with Sandez, falls on the lawn. Referee Roberto Tobar’s decision was not to take the penalty. VAR, in turn, says that shirt 28 exaggerates.

“It drops. Very light contact, and he exaggerates. He feels the contact and lets himself fall”, said the refereeing team when analyzing all angles of the shot, with different speeds.

Then it was Boca Juniors’ turn to have a revised bid. Forward Villa tries to cross from the left, but the ball hits the right arm of defender Bruno Méndez, who made his debut for Corinthians after returning from a loan. The field umpire also did not award a penalty.

The video referee reviews the play and confirms Roberto Tobar’s decision: “The hand is very close to the body at the moment of contact, it seems to me a natural position”, he declared.

The refereeing was not the only controversy in the match. In the stands, Boca Juniors fans were caught making racist and Nazi gestures. The police arrested three of them, who will now respond to the process and can post bail, according to an investigation by the My Helm.

Check out the audios released by Conmebol

