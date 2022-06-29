Copa do Brasil: Galo requests security reinforcement for game with Flamengo

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico

Flamengo vs Atltico: Copa do Brasil match to be played on July 13 Atltico sent a letter to the Instituto de Segurança Pública do Rio de Janeiro requesting reinforcement of security for the game against Flamengo, for the return match of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, on July 13 (Wednesday), only 21:30, at Maracan. Galo attached threats on social networks to support the request, which was also made to the Public Ministry-RJ, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and Flamengo.

“(Atltico) requires the support of this Instituto de Segurança Pública do Estado do Rio de Janeiro – ISP to protect the safety and physical integrity of its fans and its technical committee, since there are numerous threats from red-black fans on the networks social media, inciting violence and indicating that the Atletico fans will be received with great violence on the day of the event”, said the club, in the note.

“For the above, considering the public threats from Torcida Jovem Fla and other red-black fans, Clube Atltico Mineiro asks that this institute, together with the MPRJ, the Military and Civil Police and Flamengo (in the condition of the host of the match ), reinforce the security of the match to be held on 07/13/2022, to preserve public safety, the safety and physical integrity of its fans and its technical committee, as well as the public and private heritage”, he added.

In the first leg, on June 22, in Mineiro, the athletic won the Flamengo 2-1. Hulk scored a goal in the first half and made a spectacular move with assistance for Ademir to extend the score in the final stage. Lzaro scored for Rubro-Negro. The Rooster can even tie the second game that qualifies for the quarterfinals.