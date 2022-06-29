Core i9-13900K processor not yet announced is for sale on the illegal market

Test units of the new CPU have already started to circulate among Chinese vendors

While Intel is not expected to officially reveal the 13th Generation (Raptor Lake) of its Core processors until September or October of this year, some hardware belonging to her starts to appear on the illegal market. According to the 3D Guru, Core i9-13900K model initial test units are already being sold without the authorization of the manufacturer.

Until the moment, there is no way to attest to the degree of veracity of the CPUs’ offers, which would have been created to carry out tests and improve compatible software. The advertisement circulating by alternative means claims that the hardware has compatibility with ASUS Z690 ROG Apex motherboard and bring 16 Gracemont cores and 8 Raptor Cove cores.

The sellers of the alleged Core i9-13900K unit also claim that do not provide any kind of exchange, refund, half price offer or any “reporter disturbance”. As a guarantee, they only offer a photograph of the component and a description of its internal components.

Sample has already been sold

According to the 3D Guru, the supposed Core i9-13900K processor already was sold for 2,850 RMB, or approximately R$2235.90 and there is no information about his current whereabouts. The only way to confirm if the product was real would be by investigating its CPU SPEC code and QR codeswhich were not provided by the seller.

Despite having already confirmed the launch of the Raptor Lake line, so far Intel has only done a limited amount of demonstrations of the new products. In February, it presented to investors a CPU with 24 cores and 32 threads, which corresponds to the best model offered to the consumer market.

Supposed Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake appears in benchmark with 24 cores and 32 threads

13th Generation Intel CPU Appeared in Ashes of the Singularity



In the same month, the Core i9-13900K reportedly showed up in a benchmark in which it was paired with a RTX 3090staying behind Core i9-12900KF in your scores. According to the 3D Guru, sites like Expressview have already started testing with Core i9-13900 without K variationwhose production was started this year by Intel.

