Corinthians announces new injured and has eight absences to face Boca Juniors; see one by one

Corinthians released on Tuesday night the list of players who will be missing the team in the match against Boca Juniors, for Libertadores da América, at Neo Química Arena. The novelty was the presence of the right back Rafael Ramoscut out of the match with a muscle problem for the first time since joining the club.

Ramos had not been listed for the game against Santos for the Copa do Brasil last week, but he played normally over the weekend. According to the advisory, the problem is a discomfort in the posterior muscle of the left thigh.

In addition, Corinthians also confirmed Du Queiroz’s injury. O My Helm added that the athlete would be absent from the match and the club confirmed a contracture in the posterior muscle of the left thigh.

The total list of absences for the duel has:

Maycon – right thigh adductor injury

Paulinho – left knee cruciate ligament injury

Gil – injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh

Gustavo Silva – tendinitis

Renato Augusto – calf discomfort

Du Queiroz – contracture in the posterior muscle of the left thigh

Rafael Ramos – discomfort in the posterior muscle of the left thigh

In addition to the casualties in the medical department, the midfielder Victor Cantillo is added to the absences. He was sent off precisely against Boca Juniors, in the fifth round of the group stage, and was suspended by Conmebol for another match last week.

