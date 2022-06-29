Corinthians confirms squad with embezzlement to face Boca Juniors in Libertadores

Corinthians is officially scheduled to face Boca Juniors on Tuesday night. The ball rolls soon, at 21:30, for the round of 16 of the Libertadores, and the fans already know which team they will see at the Neo Química Arena.

as advanced by My Helmthe steering wheel Du Queiroz is missing for tonight’s match and doesn’t even have a confirmed presence for the return game. He suffered a contracture in the posterior muscle of the left thigh. Who is also absent in Itaquera is the midfielder Renato Augustowho continues to recover from calf discomfort.

Thus, the Corinthians of Vítor Pereira goes to the field with Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Roni, Giuliano and Adson; Gustavo Mantuan, Willian and Róger Guedes.

My Helm

In addition to the double embezzlement mentioned above, Corinthians still has a low of Cantillo, suspended, and another five absences due to injury. Are they:

Maycon with an adductor injury in the right thigh

with an adductor injury in the right thigh Paulinho who has torn the anterior cruciate ligament of the knee and is recovering from surgery for reconstruction

who has torn the anterior cruciate ligament of the knee and is recovering from surgery for reconstruction Gil with injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh

with injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh Mosquito with tendinitis

with tendinitis Rafael Ramoswith discomfort in the posterior muscle of the left thigh

Thus, on the bench, the coach has Ivan, João Pedro, Biro, Júnior Moraes, Matheus Araújo, Bruno Méndez, Fábio Santos, Bruno Melo, Robert Renan, Xavier, Felipe and Giovane.

Boca Juniors, in turn, will take to the field with Agustin Daniel, Gonzalo Agustin, Faustino Marcos, Oscar Exequiel, Guillermo Matias, Dario Smael, Oscar David, Luis Jan Piers, Sebastian, Carlos Roberto and Alan Gonzalo.

This, it is worth remembering, is the third meeting between the teams in the year. Before tonight, the teams were face to face on two occasions: on the first, in Itaquera, Timão won 2-0 and on the second, at Bombonera, the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

