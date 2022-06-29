Corinthians counselor opens criminal complaint against Man da Carne for threat of aggression at meeting

This Tuesday, Corinthians counselor Susy Miranda Sanchez delivered to the president of the Deliberative Council, Alexandre Husni, and to the head of the Ethics Committee, André de Oliveira, a letter denouncing threats by another club counselor. The author of the insults in question would have been Manoel Ramos Evangelista, known as Mané da Carne.

In the document, initially published by ge.globe, the club’s counselor says that Mané da Carne’s attitudes left her with “fear and embarrassment”. In the letter delivered by Susy, she still highlights to the club that she made a criminal complaint against Mané da Carne – see full letter below.

According to Susy, the threats and insults made by Mané da Carne took place on Monday. Earlier this week, the Deliberative Council of Corinthians unanimously approved the club’s new agreement with Caixa Econômica Federal on Neo Química Arena.

“I’m fed up with you, yes, just talk shit, shut your shit up! One day I’ll beat you to the punch”, reads an excerpt. Afterwards, Susy asks if Mané da Carne was threatening her and the counselor replies: “Not threatening, I’ll (in an emphatic tone) punch you in that shithole of yours”.

After that, Susy would have triggered security and other club advisors took Mané da Carne to the other side of the room. Moments later, however, the Corinthians counselor returns and addresses Susy again: “Women have to take a beating to learn to keep their mouths shut! Shut that rattle of yours! You are rubbish”, describes the counselor.

Corinthians counselor defends himself

Mané da Carne, in contact with the report, denied the attempt to attack Susy. “That didn’t exist. Her husband called me a thief on the internet and I invited him to go to a police station to file a report about theft. She got up, called security and I said, ‘I’m talking to your husband, not you.’ She wants to fix a subject and lie that didn’t exist. She wants to appear”, he said.

In November 2021, another Corinthians counselor had already denounced Mané da Carne for sexist messages. Analu Tomé published Mané da Carne’s message on social media.

Check the letter delivered by Corinthians counselor

