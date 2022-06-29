Corinthians has three certain absences and four doubts to face Boca Juniors

Corinthians returns to the field for Libertadores this Tuesday. The Parque São Jorge team welcomes Boca Juniors, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the competition. For the duel, Vítor Pereira has three certain absences and some doubts.

The already known embezzlements are the midfielders Maycon and Cantillo. The first suffered an injury to the adductor muscle of the thigh and should only be able to reinforce the team after the round of 16. Cantillo was punished by Conmebol and is suspended for this match. In addition to them, as is well known, Paulinho is out of action until next season after tearing his anterior knee ligament.

In addition to them, the My Helm reported earlier than Du Queiroz also will not go to the field tonight. The player was diagnosed with swelling in his leg. The injury is a concern, even for the return game.

Doubts arise from: Renato Augusto, Gustavo Mosquito, Gil and João Victor. Renato Augusto had calf discomfort; Mosquito, tendinitis and Gil an injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh. João Victor is recovering from a blow to his ankle. The latter, however, was on the field with the rest of the cast in the team’s last training session.

On the other hand, it is important to point out that Corinthians does not have any player hanging for tonight’s match. Thus, there is no risk of losing any athlete for a third yellow card in the return game.

As the club no longer publishes the list of related players, the athletes available for the match will only be officially known one hour before the ball rolls. A likely lineup has: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Roni, Giuliano and Adson; Gustavo Mantuan, Willian and Róger Guedes.

See more at: Embezzlement, Corinthians x Boca Juniors, Libertadores da Amrica and Corinthians Cast.