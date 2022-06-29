coverage in Leblon is worth R$ 42 million

A penthouse in Leblon, south of Rio, was sold for no less than R$ 42 million and caused astonishment. The property is located in Tom Delfim Moreira, a six-story residential building on the beachfront. Behind the exorbitant values ​​that highlight the country’s social inequality is a valued neighborhood and a luxury development.

Expected to be delivered in the first half of 2024, the residential already has 80% of the apartments sold. However, it was the sale of the 501.56 m² duplex penthouse that drew attention.

The value was confirmed by UOL Economy. And it’s not even the most expensive apartment in Brazil – the post, until recently, belonged to a property that was used by presenter Luciana Gimenez.

The property is located in one of the noblest regions of Rio de Janeiro, where the last house that was torn down on the edge of Leblon was located. The scarcity of properties in this style is one of the main factors that may have influenced the price of coverage. In addition, the residence follows a modern and current project, claiming to be the only one in Brazil with a 100% glass facade.

Gafisa, the construction company responsible for the project, did not confirm or comment on the sale value. “The company does not disclose, for reasons of confidentiality, information from its customers or specific to the units sold, following the General Law for the Protection of Personal Data (LGPD)”.

The building has a design in rounded lines and colors that integrate with the landscape. The apartments’ balconies are curved to resemble the waves of the sea and without metal structures to maintain the privileged view of the beach and natural lighting. The idea is to convey the feeling that “the ocean is inside the apartments”, according to publicity material for the enterprise.

Technology with sustainability

Leblon penthouse is sold for R$ 42 million Image: Disclosure

The idea is that the building has technological and sustainable resources to ensure automation and safety for its residents. The locks, for example, will be electronic, with password, biometrics and access card. Recently, however, influencer Carlinhos Maia suffered a theft in a high-end building that is also sold with security and automation steps.

A building automation system will control service pumps and lighting. The elevators will run on a regenerative energy system.

In addition, there will be a security room with 24-hour monitoring, electronic fire and panic detection, a generator for common areas and for some points in the units, among other solutions.

Leblon penthouse is sold for R$ 42 million Image: Disclosure

Those who live in the residence will have at their disposal various equipment such as:

Academy;

Exclusive meeting room for residents;

Room for drivers with pantry;

Space for storing boards and bicycles;

Guardhouse for security;

Order receiving area.

custom apartments

Each apartment has a flexible floor plan, so that future residents can customize their property.

For this, in the development of the structure and installation projects, the design of the pillars and plumbs was carried out at the ends of the building, leaving the middle of the apartment free for total customization.

The building will have only six units, one apartment per floor, with plants in three sizes: apartment 101, on the first floor, will have 315.60 m² and will have a terrace that differs from the other floors, in which the space will be 283.96 m². On the sixth floor, the duplex penthouse will have 501.56 m².

Art Gallery

Another differential of the residential will be the presence of works by Brazilian artists. According to Gafisa, the lobby of the building was conceived as an art gallery. There will be a sculpture by the artist Ernesto Neto and a painting by the artist Vik Muniz.

The back wall of the building will feature an exclusive work by the Campana Brothers. The sidewalk in front of the condominium will have a sculpture by Minas Gerais artist Iole de Freitas.

Tom Delfim Moreira’s architectural project was developed by Gensler, Sá & Almeida Paisagismo and Erick Figueira de Mello, in the decoration of the common areas.

A survey by QuintoAndar reveals that Leblon is the second most expensive neighborhood with the most expensive square meter to rent in Rio. While the average in the city for rental is R$ 31.56/m², in Leblon it is R$ 53.1/m² – second only to Ipanema, at R$ 54.9/m².