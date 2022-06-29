Covid-19: DF registers 2,771 new cases and passes 800,000 infected | Federal District

The Federal District registered most 2,771 new cases known of Covid-19, this Tuesday (28). With the new diagnoses, the capital surpasses the mark of 800 thousand infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

Most 3 deaths by the disease were registered this Tuesday in the DF. According to the Health Department (SES), the deaths occurred this month (see further below).

IMMUNIZATION: see where to get vaccinated against flu, Covid and measles from Monday (27) to Friday (1st), in DF

see where to get vaccinated against flu, Covid and measles from Monday (27) to Friday (1st), in DF ‘VIROSIS PANDEMONIA’: how Covid pandemic changed known virus patterns

The transmission rate went from 1.25 on Friday (24), to 1.18. The number indicates that every 100 infected people can transmit the disease to others. 118according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,752 people lost their lives in Brasilia. among the dead, 10,733 lived in the federal capital and 1,019 came from other regions to seek care, mainly from the surroundings.

all in all, 800,089 people were infected. According to SES-DF, 93.8% of patients are recovered.

Covid-19 transmission rate in June, in DF:

June 1: 1.47

June 2: 1.46

June 3: 1.43

June 6: 1.47

June 7: 1.53

June 8: 1.63

June 9: 1.72

June 10: 1.80

June 13: 1.84

June 14: 1.83

June 15: 1.78

June 17: 1.72

June 20: 1.62

June 21: 1.58

June 22: 1.54

June 23: 1.49

June 24: 1.44

June 27: 1.25

June 28: 1.18

June 20, 2022: 1

June 24, 2022: 1

June 25, 2022: 1

60 to 69 years: 1

70 to 79 years: 1

80 years or older: 1

2 of 3 Health professionals assist a patient with Covid-19 in bed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) — Photo: MISTER SHADOW/ASI/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Health professionals care for a patient with Covid-19 in bed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) — Photo: MISTER SHADOW/ASI/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Until 4:25 pm this Tuesday (28), the occupation of ICU beds reserved for cases of Covid-19 in the public network of DF was in 84.78%. Of the total of 46 beds, 39 were busy and 7 available.

On the private network, at 11:55 am, 62.39% of the spaces reserved for the infected were full. Of the total of 142 beds, 74 were used, 45 were vacant and 23 blocked.

The Plano Piloto remains the region with the highest number of cases by Covid-19 in the DF. Until this Tuesday, 97,155 people tested positive and 859 died from the disease. In second place is Ceilândia, with 75,023 contaminations and 1,769 lost lifes.

See below the numbers of cases by region, recorded by the Department of Health of the DF this Tuesday:

3 of 3 Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on June 28, 2022 — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on June 28, 2022 — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction