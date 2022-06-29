Cramullhão strikes again and reveals Tenório’s secret to Trindade

The Cramulhão doesn’t stop at wetland. After making a pact with Jove (Jesuit Barbosa) and get to talk to Irma (Camila Morgado)your target this time will be Tenório (Murilo Benicio). The entity will blow into the ear of Trinity (Gabriel Sater) secrets from the farmer’s past.

In the next chapters, Tenório will appear in the farm of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeiras) like a visit in the viola circle night. The atmosphere is festive, but everything will change when Zé challenges Tiberius (Guito) and Trindade to present an unprecedented fashion to the guests.

During the entire preparation, the pawn will hear the Cramullion’s blows like a story: “It’s the story of a little boy and the son of a cat”, he will say, leaving everyone confused. Zé Leôncio will then explain that “float is cold float wire”, followed by Trindade: “And a cat is a truck driver who rents cold buoys to work in the fields”.

The pawn will then begin to tell the story as it plays. At the same time, Roberto (Caue Campos) will be investigating his father’s past in São Paulo, revealing photos and documents about the death of Cat. This, according to the information revealed, is a man who was transporting day laborers and who would have died at the hands of Tenório. The retrospective will affect everyone, and even make the farmer cry.