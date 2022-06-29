“Crash Bandicoot 4” and more: check out the free PS Plus games of July

It’s happened again: PS Plus free games for the next month have been leaked. And, according to the leaks, the games coming to the Essential plan of Sony’s game subscription service are: “Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time”, “The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan”, and “Arcadegeddon” .

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

One of Sony’s main mascots, Crash Bandicoot, and his sister Coco must save the multiverse threatened by some villains like Doctor Neo Cortex and Doctor Nefarious Tropy. The game was released in 2020 for Sony consoles, and arrived the following year for PC.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

It is a survival horror that puts players in the shoes of five characters, who are trapped aboard a ghost ship. The horror game is very focused on narrative and exploration of scenarios and will certainly please fans.

Arcadegeddon

It’s an indie shooting game where players can explore different very colorful environments and the possibility to participate in some brief minigames within the multiplayer matches. The game was developed by IllFonic, responsible for Predator: Hunting Grounds.