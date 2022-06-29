Criciúma Health asks the population to update their registration in the SUS

The cadastral update is important for scheduling appointments and procedures

The city of Criciúma is having difficulties in contacting patients who have their requests or surgeries authorized. Therefore, the Municipal Health Department guides the population, since those who do not update the record in the Unified Health System (SUS), may delay receiving information regarding the scheduling of consultations and procedures. The cadastral update must be done at the Basic Health Unit (BHU) where the patient is registered. It is essential that this update is done with basic data, such as address and contact telephone number.

“The main problems refer to old telephones, non-existent numbers and even zip codes that do not match the address. These people end up on the to-do list and, as a result, the procedure is delayed”, points out the Criciúma Health Secretary, Arleu da Silveira.

The coordinator of elective surgeries, Claudenir Leôncio Alexandre, clarifies that the Secretariat uses all means to talk to patients, including via WhatsApp, by text or audio messages. In some cases, they request an active search by the community health agent, given the difficulty of talking to the patient. “We call many times to the contact numbers that the patient himself left us, and he does not answer our calls, even though we try to contact him repeatedly”, he emphasizes.

“We ask that the patient, whenever he exchanges a place of residence, exchanges a cell phone or a fixed contact number, looks for his health unit to regularize his registration”, completes the coordinator.

Negative surgery worries

Another issue that concerns the Health Department of Criciúma is the patient who has his surgical procedure authorized, but does not want to perform it at that moment. “Unfortunately, the municipal secretariat has no way of considering the patient’s will or availability, precisely because they are elective procedures, programmed and released by state regulation, considering the priority criteria”, explains the secretary. And he also reinforces that some patients, contacted several times, insist on not wanting to have the surgery at that moment, and for reasons they do not justify. While the patient remains undecided about whether or not to perform the procedure, neither he nor another patient performs the surgery.

Faced with this situation, the Municipal Health Department of Criciúma makes an appeal for people to be aware that there is a waiting list, and in this queue there are people who not only want to perform the surgery, but also need to do it. “Therefore, if you were called to perform your surgery, answer whenever called, or if you no longer want or need the surgery, inform the responsible sector so that we can reuse the vacancy”, concludes the elective surgery coordinator.

The secretariat also reinforces that the number (48) 3445-8400 is from Criciúma Health, and asks the patient to answer or return calls without fear.

About the SUS registration update:

In cases where the person cannot attend in person due to health reasons that prevent them from traveling to the places to update the registration, a family member can do so, with the patient’s original documents (RG, CPF and SUS Card).

Collaboration: Daiana Farias / City Hall of Criciúma