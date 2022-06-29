Cruzeiro has the 4th best start in the history of Serie B in consecutive points

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Coach Paulo Pezzolano is one of the protagonists of Cruzeiro’s good campaign in Serie B

Cruzeiro’s fast pace in search of access to the elite of the Brazilian Championship is an exception in the history of Serie B. In a great phase, the leader of this edition has the fourth best start of the competition since the format of dispute started to be running points, in 2006.

With the 2-1 victory over Sport this Tuesday (28), the team led by coach Paulo Pezzolano reached 34 points in 14 rounds. Only Criciúma (35 points in 2012), Chapecoense (35 points in 2013) and Palmeiras (also in 2013, with the same 34, but with a better balance than Cruzeiro) had better campaigns in the same number of games.

The three teams managed to reach the end of the championship. In 2012, Criciúma was runner-up, second only to Goiás. The following year, Palmeiras and Chape were, respectively, first and second placed at the end of the competition.

Cruzeiro’s campaign so far has impressive numbers. There are 34 points, with 18 goals scored, only six conceded and a balance of 12. The distance to vice-leader Vasco is four points; in relation to the fifth placed Sport is already 13. “Detail”: the celestial team has one less game than the competitors in the fight for access.

The next commitment in Serie B is this Friday. At Mineirão, Cruzeiro receives the lantern Vila Nova, from 21:30, for the 16th round. It’s the chance to keep scoring and get even closer to the long-awaited access.