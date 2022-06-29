Cruzeiro vs Sport LIVE (1-1) | 06/28/2022

WOW! Sport’s defense opens and Bidu risks a left-handed bomb. The ball passes with great danger, over the goal of Mailson.

Maílson misses the ball, the goalkeeper is out of the goal, and Geovane tries to take a risk from afar. The ball passes over the goal and goes out.

At a new crossing of Cruzeiro. Sport’s defense doesn’t communicate properly, and Sabino ends up heading his own goal! The celestial response was quick, now, Cruzeiro 1 a 1 Sport.

ALMOST! Luvannor dribbles Sabino, gives a ‘cow dribble’ to Sander, and comes face to face with Mailson. The attacker sends a bomb, and the ball passes close to the crossbar. It would be a goal.

Sport’s new counterattack! Now Kayke gives a good pass to Allanzinho on the right, who advances. At the time of the cross, shirt 18 fails in the throw and the ball passes away from everyone and goes out.

Cruzeiro misses a pass in the middle of the field. The ball stays with Juba, who gives a nice pass to Kayke. The striker enters the area, clears two defenders and finishes at the angle, with no chance for Rafael Cabral. A great goal from shirt 17. Sport opens the scoring at Mineirão.

Fabinho receives a card for a hard foul on Edu.

Cruzeiro is superior so far, and pushes Sport into their defense.

Bidu crosses, Sander trying to get away, throws it back and the ball passes over Mailson’s goal. Almost own goal.

Lavannor risks from afar, the ball passes close to the post and goes out.

WOW! Luvannor receives the right cross, and has a strong header. Mailson defends in two.

After a corner kick, the ball is deflected midway and reaches Geovane. Shirt 42 tries to finish, but misses, kick comes out weak and through the bottom line.

Daniel Júnior tries to pass to Bidu, but the ball is deflected to the baseline. Corner for Cruzeiro.

Edu cleans well, and enters the area. Sabino arrives giving a little touch on the ball and moving away for a corner.

WOW! Eduardo Brock makes a beautiful crossing, in Edu’s head. The striker had a firm header, but Mailson was well positioned to defend.

Bidu makes the cross, Sport’s defense pushes away.

Ball rolling in Mineirão.

Field teams. Performance of the Brazilian national anthem.

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Cruzeiro x Sport will be broadcast live on Premiere.

Mailson; Sander, Sabino, Thyere and Ewerthon; Fabinho, Bruno Matias and Thiago Lopes; Bill (Vanegas), Luciano Juba and Kayke.

Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Willian Oliveira, Neto Moura, Fernando Canesin, Geovane Jesus and Matheus Bidu; Rodolfo (Daniel Jr.) and Edu.

Sport, in turn, is in fifth position and still has chances to regain space in the G-4 – since it has 21 points, being just one behind Grêmio (fourth place). Leão, however, needs to beat Cruzeiro and cheer against Tricolor to achieve the feat in this round. All this in the midst of a change in the technical command of the team.

With 100% success at home in Série B of the Brazilian Championship, Cruzeiro seeks recovery after defeating Fluminense in the Copa do Brasil. Leader, with 31 points, the team did not enter the field in the last round of the running points competition, but the round was good, and the team, if it wins, will be at least 11 points behind the 5th place. Today, the difference is 10 points.