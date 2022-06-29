Curitiba registers first suspected case of monkeypox, the monkeypox

Curitiba records the first suspected case of smallpox caused by the monkeypox virus. The case, which is imported, is still under investigation. This is a 31-year-old man who is a resident of Curitiba, but has a history of traveling to the state of São Paulo, between June 16th and 18th.

The patient was initially treated at a UPA in Curitiba, on June 24, with a report of fever and skin allergy. Exams to confirm the diagnosis were collected at the hospital, in an isolated environment, and sent for analysis by the Central State Laboratory (Lacen-PR) and the national reference laboratory for this investigation. The exams are still being processed.

The patient continues to be monitored, but is doing well and is in isolation at home. His direct contacts are also being watched.

According to the municipal secretary of Health of Curitiba, Beatriz Battistella, the secretary, as well as the municipal health services, are ready to attend, monitor and refer suspected cases of the disease.

“Municipal, state and national health authorities are mobilized to identify people who have had contact with individuals who are positive for the monkeypox virus, so that they can monitor their health and prevent the spread of the disease”, he explains.

The municipal secretary of health reinforces that there is still no confirmation of cases of the disease in the municipality and there is no community transmission of the virus in the city.

“Unlike other highly transmissible viruses, such as the coronavirus, influenza or measles, this virus of this type of smallpox requires direct contact, especially with skin lesions for transmission to occur”, he explains.

“Furthermore, monkeypox has a more benign prognosis. That is, normally, with very few exceptions, there is no worsening of the patient, very different from the situation we had of the coronavirus at the beginning of the pandemic”, he adds.

Even so, according to the secretary, the isolation of the patient with suspicion is essential to not expose other people to risk.

guidelines

According to SMS infectious disease specialist Marion Burger, the threat of monkeypox to the general population remains low. “It’s still a rare situation and it doesn’t spread easily among people without close or intimate contact,” she says.

“Respiratory infections such as covid-19, colds and flu continue to occur with great frequency today and are still the main concerns”, adds Marion.

At this time, in relation to monkeypox, the SMS directs greater attention to people who may have pustules (red balls with pus) on their skin after traveling to countries that have already declared an outbreak or after having intimate contact with someone recently diagnosed with the disease. “In this case, the guideline is to seek a health service for investigation, as these symptoms are common to several diseases, and only a health professional can evaluate to notify the SMS and correctly guide the patient”, says Marion.

She recalls that, for the definition of suspected cases, the presence of skin lesions is not enough. “Epidemiological information from contact with a person diagnosed with the disease or from travel is essential,” she says. “Several allergic or infectious diseases such as chickenpox or chickenpox are characterized by blister-like and pustule-like lesions that have nothing to do with monkeypox virus infection,” she explains.

In case of doubt, SMS Central 3350-9000 can also be called by the population, if the person has skin lesions and has had contact with a suspect or has recently traveled. “After contacting the Central, if indicated, the patient will be guided and forwarded to a health service, if necessary”, says the Superintendent of Health Management at SMS, Flávia Quadros.