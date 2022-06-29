Curitiba will have Ficruz vaccine and cancer drug factory

Curitiba will be the first city in Brazil to receive a vaccine factory using viral vector technology and drugs to treat autoimmune diseases such as cancer. The total investment in the headquarters of Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz), at CIC, is around R$ 200 million over two years.

READ TOO:

>> Councilman asks for maximum speed increase on important road in Curitiba. Do you agree?

>> Tarumã Triple Viaduct went to “brejo”? Public notice of the work undergoes important change!

>> Helicopters, vehicles and large police traffic. What is happening in Curitiba?

Mayor Rafael Greca followed the announcement made by Governor Carlos Massa Ratinho Junior, this Tuesday (28), at Palácio Iguaçu. The works are scheduled to begin in the second half of this year, which will have an immediate impact on the generation of employment and income.

“Innovation is only valid when it becomes a social process”, conceptualized the mayor, who learned about the project two months ago, in a meeting with the Fiocruz team.

According to Greca, it is when governments come together to facilitate the population’s access to innovation that innovation takes place, reinforcing Curitiba’s commitment to being an increasingly intelligent and humane city.

Ratinho Junior highlighted the strategic partnership in the Health Technology Park. For him, a vaccine production hub in Curitiba makes the state safer from a health point of view. “We do not want them to come, but if they do, we will be prepared for other pandemics”, reinforced the governor.

The Fiocruz factory will be installed at its headquarters next to the Paraná Institute of Technology (Tecpar), in the Industrial City of Curitiba, a place designed to receive the new plants. Fiocruz and Tecpar are partners in the investment.

smart city

The intention is to install two plants in the biotechnology area at CIC.

The first unit is intended for the development and production of vaccines and inputs for advanced therapies based on gene therapy (which uses vectors, such as DNA molecules from the infectious agent into the human cell, to create antibodies).

The other unit will be set up by 2023 for the development and production of new drugs for autoimmune diseases from therapeutic proteins.

The proposal aligns with initiatives by the City of Curitiba and the innovation ecosystem of Vale do Pinhão to make the city smarter. Biotechnology is one of the sectors covered by Tecnoparque, a municipal program relaunched by Greca in 2018 to attract technology-based companies to the city, with tax incentives and integration with the Pinhão Valley.

Biotechnology

In addition to manufacturing and distributing viral vector vaccines – Fiocruz is responsible for part of the amount of AstraZeneca immunizing agent against covid-19 –, the foundation wants to expand the production of inputs with the newest techniques in the field of Immunology, an area that the country is still lacking, but advancing.

Fiocruz’s headquarters in Curitiba, for example, has become the largest national producer of tests for covid-19. During the pandemic, ten million RT-PCR tests and 37.5 million antigen tests were produced, in partnership with the Instituto de Biologia Molecular do Paraná (IBMP).

wetland Guta decides to leave the Pantanal Instagrammable Find out where to find the beautiful cherry trees in Curitiba What’s New From Netflix Stranger Things 4 volume 2 and more series and movies arrive this week face and courage Samuel has a cardiac arrest