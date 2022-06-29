Dakota Johnson makes shocking statements about behind the scenes of the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ movies – Vogue

+



Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in a scene from the movie “Fifty Shades of Gray” (Photo: Playback)

Dakota Johnson described the making of “Fifty Shades of Grey” as “psychotic” in a new cover story for the magazine vanity fair.

The actress, who rose to international fame after being cast as Anastasia “Ana” Steele in the three-film franchise, said making the trilogy was complicated in part because of the “author of the books, EL Jameswho maintained creative control over the film adaptations.

“I signed up to do a very different version of the movie we ended up doing,” Johnson said. “[EL James] she had a lot of creative control, all day, every day, and she just demanded that certain things happen. There were parts of the books that just wouldn’t work in a movie, like the internal monologue, which was incredibly cheesy at times. It wouldn’t work to say it out loud. It was always a battle. Ever. When I auditioned for this movie, I read a ‘Persona’ monologue and I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be really special.’”

the current girlfriend of Chris Martin said that making the trilogy “has become crazy,” adding, “There were a lot of different disagreements. I could never really talk about it honestly, because you want to promote a movie the right way, and I’m proud of what we did at the end of the day and everything ends up the way it should, but it was complicated.”

“We did the shots for the movie that [James] wanted to do, and then we would do the movie takes that we wanted to do,” Johnson continued. “The night before, I was rewriting scenes with the old dialogue to add a line here and there. It was like chaos all the time.”

Even with the difficulties behind the scenes, Johnson has no regrets or a bad relationship with James or the franchise that has scaled her to a new level of success.

“If I had known at the time that it would be like this, I don’t think anyone would have done it,” Johnson said. “It would have been like, ‘Oh, this is psychotic.’ But no, I don’t regret it… There are things I can’t say yet because I don’t want to hurt anyone’s career and I don’t want to hurt anyone’s reputation, but Jamie as much [Dornan] how much I were really treated. [James] She’s a really nice woman, and she’s always been kind to me and I’m grateful that she wants me to be in these movies.”

“Look, it was great for our careers,” Johnson concluded. “So amazing. Lucky you. But it was weird. So, so strange.”

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson in 2017 (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage) (Photo: WireImage)

About your professional relationship with your scene partner Jamie Dormanshe denied any rumors that the duo didn’t get along on set.

“There was never a moment when we didn’t get along. I know he’s weird, but he’s like a brother to me. I love him so, so, so much. And we were really there for each other. We had to really trust each other and protect each other,” Dakota shared to Vanity Fair.

Dakota continued, “We’d been doing the weirdest things for years, and we needed to be a team: ‘Let’s not do this’ or ‘You can’t do this camera angle.’ Sam didn’t return to directing after the first film, and as a woman, she brought a softer perspective. James Foley went on to direct, and he’s an interesting man. It was different doing these bizarre things with a man behind the camera. Just a different energy. There are things I can’t say yet because I don’t want to hurt anyone’s career and I don’t want to hurt anyone’s reputation, but Jamie and I were treated very well. Erika is a really nice woman, and she’s always been kind to me and I’m grateful that she wanted me to be in these movies.”

Visit the Vanity Fair website to read Johnson’s cover story in full.

Watch the video interview below.