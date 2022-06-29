Dakota Johnson Makes Surprising Reveals About ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Behind-the-Scenes: “It’s Always Been a Battle”

Dakota Johnson opened up about what was going on behind the scenes of the filming of the movie ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ and gave surprising reports. The actress delivered that the tests carried out would be to star in a very different version of the film from the one that hit theaters. “If I had known at the time that it was going to be this way, I don’t think anyone would have done it,” she said of the film.

The statements were made in an interview with Vanity Fair and published this Tuesday (28). The actress gave life to the main character Anastasia Steele in the three long films of the saga. Asked if the problem with the films was the direction or the studio, she said it was both. “She was also the author of the books. She had a lot of creative control, all day, every day, and she just demanded that certain things happen,” Johnson said, referring to EL James.

The actress said that she was introduced to a different script from the one that was shot: “It was always a battle. Ever. When I auditioned for this film, I read a monologue from ‘When Two Women Sin’ (the classic by Ingmar Bergman, from 1966)”, reveals the actress, considering that the production would be “very special”, since it is a critically acclaimed work that talks about human interpersonal relationships. However, that is not what happened.

Johnson would star in the film with Charlie Hunnam, from “Sons of Anarchy”, who would play Christian Grey. But the actor ended up dropping out of the project, citing a scheduling conflict. The actor’s departure would have left author EL James furious to the point of discarding the original script written by Patrick Marber, according to Dakota. Jamie Dornan replaced Hunnam and Sam Taylor-Johnson directed the first film.

Despite the issues, she said she has no regrets about starring in the projects: “I don’t think it’s a matter of regret. If I had known at the time that it would be like this, I don’t think anyone would have done it. It would have been like, ‘Oh, that’s psychotic.’ But no, I don’t regret it.” The actress ended by opining about the trilogy going to theaters today. “No. Probably not… But what’s wrong with them? It’s about a specific sexual dynamic that’s really real to a lot of people.”