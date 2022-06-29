Daughter of presenter Tadeu Schmidt celebrates LGBTQIA+ Pride Day on the web: ‘I’m queer and I’m proud’ | Diversity

Valentina Schmidt, daughter of presenter Tadeu Schmidt, made a post on her Instagram this Tuesday (28) celebrating LGBTQIA+ Pride Day. In the post, the 20-year-old actress shows off a sign that reads “I’m queer and I’m proud” in English.

Valentina cites and identifies with the queer gender identity, which represents the letter Q in the acronym LGBTQIA+. Click here to learn the meaning of each of these letters.

“A year ago, I made one of the hardest decisions of my life. A decision I am deeply proud of. I am proud to have the freedom to speak openly about my sexuality”, says Valentina in her publication.

“I am proud to love whoever I want. Proud to have a family and friends who support me unconditionally. Proud to be a queer woman. Proud to be me. No one will ever take away my right to love and be happy. Good luck to anyone who tries. May this pride month have been wonderful for all of us”, added the young woman.

2 of 3 Tadeu and Valentina Schmidt embraced — Photo: Reproduction/Internet Tadeu and Valentina Schmidt embraced — Photo: Reproduction/Internet

queer is an English word that means “strange”. IT IS used to represent people who do not identify with standards imposed by society and transit between genderswho do not agree with such labels, or who do not know how to define their gender/sexual orientation.

Valentina’s father Tadeu Schmidt, commented on the publication showing support. He posted six hearts with assorted colors, representing diversity.