Davi reveals Joaquim’s scheme to steal the weaving in ‘Beyond Illusion’ | come around

If it depends on Davi (Rafael Vitti), the days of Joaquim’s (Danilo Mesquita) weaving swindles are numbered. At the Wednesday, 6/29 chapterfrom “Beyond Illusion”, the magician will discover that the rival is overpricing the repairs of the equipment to pocket money from the factory.
After an explosion at the weaving plant, Joaquim will contact Tela Têxtil, a fictitious company created by him for maintenance. And David will go after. Soon, he will discover that Joaquim is using the name of Fátima (Patrícia Pinho) as orange. And more! Davi will see Joaquim handing two checks to Enrico (Marcos Veras), one to be deposited in Fatima’s account, that is, for them, and another for the electrician to actually make the necessary repairs.
Davi sees Enrico with checks from the weaver in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
“Bingo! Got you, Joaquin! I think I unraveled the embezzlement scheme.”, celebrates Davi.
But proof will still be needed. And for that, Davi, with the help of Dona Iara (Luciana de Rezende), will search Joaquim’s office. Will he find what he’s looking for? Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
Joaquim hides documents from the fraud in the weaving in ‘Além da Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
29 June
Wednesday
Heloísa reveals to Violeta that she is pregnant. David confirms his suspicions about Joachim. Santa decides to help Inácio. Davi catches a conversation between Joaquim and Enrico. Olivia is revolted by Tenório’s accident. Joaquim keeps the documents that prove the crime in his room. Davi discovers Joaquim’s scheme. Isadora visits Tenório, and Fátima is uncomfortable. Leonidas overhears part of a conversation between Heloísa and Violeta and decides to leave the farm. Ursula blackmails Ambrose. David finds the evidence against Joaquim. Iara prevents Isadora from entering Joaquim’s room.
