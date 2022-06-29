Defense questions impartiality of judge who ordered Ribeiro arrested

The defense of former Education Minister Milton Ribeiro presented a petition this Tuesday (28) pointing out the alleged “lack of impartiality” by Judge Renato Borelli, of the 15th Federal Criminal Court of the Federal District. The magistrate was the one who issued the decision that ordered the arrest of the former head of the MEC last week.

The petition was sent to judge Ney Bello, of the TRF-1 (Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region), who on Thursday (23) suspended Ribeiro’s preventive detention.

According to the former minister’s defense, Borelli did not exercise the “necessary exemption” in justifying Milton Ribeiro’s arrest before the TRF-1. The lawyers point to a letter from the magistrate to Bello, in which he cites the existence of “strong indications” of materiality and authorship of crimes, and that “no one is allowed to remain immune, least of all to state authorities”.

“The coercive judgment exceeded itself and exercised a true, unacceptable and inadmissible defense of its foundations, as if it were part”, wrote criminalists Daniel Bialski and Bruno Borragine, who signed the petition. “Permitted reverence, the excessive pronouncement of D. Judge Coator cannot be accepted, because, as is known and seen, it puts at stake the legality and regularity of everything that has already been processed”.

The lawyers ask that Borelli’s letter be disregarded in any judgment on the merits of the decision that released Milton Ribeiro and that the judge Ney Bello guarantees that the former minister can await the outcome of the investigations.

O UOL contacted the Federal Court of the Federal District and is awaiting a manifestation.

MEC scandal

Milton Ribeiro and pastors Gilmar Santos and Arilton Moura were arrested last Wednesday (22) on suspicion of corruption, malfeasance, influence peddling and administrative advocacy. They were released the following day by decision of the judge Ney Bello, of the TRF-1 (Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region).

The investigation targets an alleged business desk set up within the MEC, in which pastors Gilmar Santos and Arilton Moura intermediated transfers from the FNDE (National Fund for the Development of Education) to city halls through payment of a bribe.

Initially focused on the MEC, the investigation reached the Planalto after the PF intercepted the former Minister of Education to mention Bolsonaro in a conversation with his daughter.

In the dialogue, Ribeiro says that he talked to the president, who said he had a “hunch” that the former minister could be the target of an investigation as a way to reach him. The conversation was publicized by GloboNews and obtained by UOL.

“The only thing kind of… today the president called me… he has a feeling, again, that they might want to reach him through me, you know? I’ve been sending him verses, right?”, said Ribeiro.

The daughter asks, “Does he want you to stop texting?”

And the ex-minister replies: “No! It’s not that… he thinks they’re going to do a search and seizure… at home… you know… it’s… it’s very sad. Good! That can happen. , right? If there are indications, right?”.

On Friday (24), Judge Renato Borelli, of the 15th Federal Criminal Court of the Federal District, decided to send the investigation to the STF. The decision responded to a request from the MPF, which mentioned the possible role of an authority with jurisdiction in the investigation.

Members of the PGR and the MPF told the UOL in a reserved character that the mention of Bolsonaro in the audio is enough to open an investigation into a possible leak of the investigation. Three crimes can be investigated: personal favoritism, breach of confidentiality and obstruction of justice.

The PF also saw possible interference and cited, in an order obtained by the UOLthat Milton Ribeiro was “aware” that he would be the target of searches, and that he would have obtained the information “supposedly” through a phone call with the President of the Republic.

According to delegate Bruno Calandrini, the telephone intercepts detected three conversations that caught the attention of the PF: the first between Milton Ribeiro and Waldomiro de Oliveira Barbosa Júnior, on June 3, another between Ribeiro and a man identified as Adolfo on June 5. and the speech between the former minister and his daughter, Juliana Pinheiro Ribeiro de Azevedo, on June 9.

“Our attention was drawn to Milton’s concern and almost decorated identical speech with Waldemiro and Adolfo and, above all, the accuracy of Milton’s statement when reporting to his daughter Juliana that he would be the target of a search and seizure, information supposedly obtained through a call received of the President of the Republic”, he said.

When it formally reaches the STF, the case will be forwarded to Minister Cármen Lúcia, who was the rapporteur of the investigation that originally investigated the case in the Supreme Court.

On Friday (24), attorney Frederick Wassef denied that the president had talked to Milton Ribeiro.

“President Bolsonaro has nothing to do with this investigation, he has not spoken to the minister, he has not interfered with the Federal Police. It is a new campaign of baseless accusations,” he said. “All the inquiries, all the accusations made to date against President Bolsonaro, it has been proven that there is nothing, it is always proven that he is innocent.”

In a note, criminalist Daniel Bialski, who defends Milton Ribeiro, denies that the former minister has committed “any illegality”.

“Anyone who knows a little about the functioning of the Ministry of Education knows that the Minister and no one else had or has the power to favor people, cities or states because there is a whole formal procedure that regulates the progress and evaluation of the intended benefits. management exercised by Minister Milton Ribeiro”, he said.